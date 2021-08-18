Saint Louis, MO

Saint Louis community highlight: FoodSpark

SAINT LOUIS, MO – St. Louis has several communities to help everyone in need. The communities have their own mission to perceive the well-being and prosperity of St. Louisans. One of those communities that you may want to know is FoodSpark, where De Nichols as the founder has a mission to support the locals with food.

Nichols and his fellow members create a series of potluck dinners and everyone will gather to discuss the marginalized community issues in St. Louis. Started with a small community, they succeeded to expand their work to a larger community and turn into crowdfunding events that were awarded to top projects as awarded by participants.

From 20 people to 100 people, FoodSpark can conduct a dinner party where everyone has two minutes to give their idea to the group. Thus, everyone can vote on what issues that they want to discuss in the event.

Nichols stated that everyone can gather to the table with every perspective they have to start a strong conversation, where food, storytelling, and art are the catalysts to connect everyone.

She got the inspiration to establish her organization was from several reasons why her friends from other cities did not like St. Louis. She wants to show everyone why she loves St. Louis through food. As a brand-new start, Nichols spent 12 weeks taking her friends out to several restaurants in St. Louis to taste any cuisines in the city. Afterward, she believes that food is one of the ways to start a conversation and idea.

FoodSpark has conducted several projects with different types of events and culinary themes. During the event, she and her member teams cook to serve the food and believe that cooking is a process to solve problems. “In some of our events, we’ve even used parts of the cooking process as metaphors for helping us get through the conversations, so it really is that ultimate catalyst to help people ease into taboo topics,” Nichols added.

