Must-try Gelato shops in St. Louis

SAINT LOUIS, MO – Are you a fan of Italian dessert? If so, gelato must be one of your favorites. As an Italian dessert, gelato has been popular worldwide which has soft packed and flavor and is made traditionally with much less fat. Well, in St. Louis, these three top gelato shops must be on your list to-go.

1. Gelato Di Riso

Gelato di riso serves rich natural flavors which contain less air than American ice cream and has a velvety texture. They offer dolce gelatos with natural flavors and milk, and frutta gelatos with real fruits ingredients and authentic flavors. In addition, this gelato shops also provide coffee and a bakery.

This Italian gelato is located at 5204 Wilson Ave. St. Louis MO 63110 on Tuesday to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 9.30 p.m.

2. The Gelateria Coffee Company

Established in 2007, the gelateria coffee company offers you authentic gelato from local suppliers, roast great coffee, and bake delicious pastries. They have nearly 50 flavors of gelato which change daily. Go grab gelatos, bakeries, and coffee in a place.

This house-made gelato is open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at 3197 S Grand Blvd Saint Louis, MO 63118

3. Vitale's Bakery

Vitale’s bakery serves you Italian baked including pieces of bread, desserts, pastries, and more since 44 years ago. They offer the same recipe as well as their experience baking Italian cuisines. The atmosphere of this family-owned restaurant is warm with good service and reasonable prices.

Visit them at 2130-32 Marconi, St. Louis, MO 63110, they are open Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturday from 8 a.m.to 4 p.m.

