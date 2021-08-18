Must-visit Clayton's live music cafe

CLAYTON, MO – Do you looking for a café which provides live music to relax your day by singing or dancing? Clayton city provides what you want. Here, we’ve listed four recommended live music café in Clayton.

1. Joe’s café

Located at 6014 Kingsbury Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63112, this café provides live music with excellent musicians. The atmosphere of their café is an artsy-fartsy New York Soho 80’s scene. You can enjoy Americana, folk, jazz, blues, rock, world music.

They offer $10 to get into the café; they don’t serve any food or drinks, so bring your own.

Go to this place and experience a night out with interesting and entertaining live music, you have to take note that during the performances, you have to keep your phone silent.

2. The Lobby Lounge

Located at the hotel of the ritz-Carlton, the lobby lounge serves a craft cocktail, a wide range of fresh sushi, light fare, signature martinis, and live music. They are open daily from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. This bar provides a warming environment to relax and enjoy inside.

Go experience the lobby lounge’s live music on the weekend at 100 Carondelet Plaza St. Louis, MO 63105

3. Fox & Hounds Tavern

Fox & hounds tavern offers pubs with an English hunting lodge vibe that serves foods and drinks like cocktails, wine, fruit, salads, and more with great service.

Live music isn’t available daily, but once they play music, they play jazz tones with guitar, pianist, clarinet, or bassist.

Visit them at 6300 Clayton Rd Saint Louis, MO 63117

4. Duck Room At Blueberry Hill

This music venue is located at 6504 Delmar Blvd Saint Louis, MO 63130. Duck room at the blueberry hill is an intimate music venue with many drinks in the bar.

There are many guest stars who will entertain you when you are coming.

You only have to pay $10/person for the live music.

