St. Louis's recommended jewelry stores

SAINT LOUIS, MO – As a symbol of women’s prestige, wealth, and power, you will find many jewelry stores around St. Louis. When it comes to three recommended jewelry stores, we have listed them here for you.

1. Clayton Jewelers

Established in 2014, Clayton jewelers offer the highest quality of jewelry which the customers can customize what jewelry suits them the best for them as well as the watches. They will guarantee your pieces with care. In addition, they also provide repairing jewelry services.

Open on Thursday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., this locally owned and operated jewelry store is located at 143 Carondelet Plz Clayton, MO 63105.

2. Genovese Jewelers

Offering so many kinds of jewelry like earrings, rings, bracelets, necklaces, and watches, Genovese jewelers serve premier jewelry stores specializing in diamonds, custom design, diamond jewelry, and fashion jewelry. They provide in-house jewelry custom and repair services. They are open Tuesday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Their pride is to make the customers experience a 5-star journey to the helpful jewelry consultants.

Established in 1981, this jewelry store is located at 12460 Olive Blvd Creve Coeur, MO 63141.

3. Vincent's Jewelers

For more than 38 years, vincent’s jewelers serve old-fashioned face-to-face service with top-quality jewelry at great value. They offer jewelry for many events like engagements, anniversaries, birthday gifts, and more. They also provide repair jewelry, trade jewelry, buy Jewelry, and appraise Jewelry with professional full-service staff.

Visit them at 11733 Olive Blvd Creve Coeur, MO 63141, or clicking their website to know more https://www.vincentsjewelers.com/

