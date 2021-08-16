Pros and cons on work from office after COVID-19

ST. LOUIS, MO - During COVID-19, the company's workflow was changed from standard office to work from home. After a year and a half, companies began to shift their workers to work in the office. However, is it efficient for workers to work entirely from the office?

The work-from-home experiment still has things to learn.

Working in a regular office environment enables interdependent work that needs collaboration and input from several employees. This helps employees feel connected to the team and offers them chances for networking that might help them develop their careers.

However, many people have discovered that working from home without regular workplace interruptions makes them more productive. Work-from-home reduces many redundant office tasks, such as unnecessary meetings, or saving money on office accommodations.

Boumgarden, the Koch Professor of Practice for Family Enterprise at Olin Business School, stated that working from home provides employees flexibility that they cannot receive in a typical workplace.

Hybrid arrangements that are well-thought-out can offer the best of both worlds. Work may be planned and coordinated at the office while completing things at home without distractions. Employees who work in a hybrid arrangement can keep their desks, but they can also work from home if they want.

A professor of organizational behavior at Olin Business School, Markus Baer, believes that many companies will rely on hybrid work in the future.

However, there are also major issues to working in a hybrid environment. A hybrid work environment is only possible in a very few businesses, both technologically and socially equipped to provide it. Companies will need to spend time and money to reorganize the workflows to drive efficiency and innovation in this new environment.

On other hand, managing employees in a hybrid system have its own set of challenges. It is difficult to see employees equally when some of them work from home more often, and others decided to work from the office more.

