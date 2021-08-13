Monroe City, MO

Where to Eat Pizza in Monroe City

Tom Foden

ST. LOUIS, MO - Many people love pizza because it is a complex, rich and delicious meal. The variety of pizza toppings also makes this food delicious. If you are around Monroe city and is craving a pizzeria for your meal, you can try these restaurants:

1. DueAmici Pizzeria

DueAmici Pizzeria's specialties in various pizzas including Deep Dish Pizza, Italian Sausage, and Veggie Pizza. DueAmici offers takeout, delivery, and also catering services as well.

"Always good pizza and friendly staff. I love their calzones they are crisp on the outside yet soft! Very good! I highly recommend their cheese bread too!" Madelyn on Yelp.

Location: 121 N Main St Hannibal, MO 63401

Delivery: (573) 822-1813

Opening Hours:

Tuesday-Friday: 11am-2pm and 4pm-9pm

Saturday: 11am-10pm

Sunday and Monday Closed.

2. Palermos

Palermos is best with their delicious Thin Crust Pizza, Strombolis, and Calzones, especially with cheese.

"Stopped here on the way through Hannibal, we got a large 3-topping thin crust and it was fantastic. Generous amount of cheese and toppings and the crust was thin without being overly thin and flaky. Would definitely come back if we're ever in town again!" Alyssa on Yelp.

Location: 702 Broadway Hannibal, MO 63401

Delivery: (573) 719-3012

Opening Hours:

Monday - Saturday 11 am - 9 pm

Sunday 11 am - 7.30 pm

3. Breadeaux Pizza

Breadeaux Pizza's specialty pizzas are BAR-B-Q Pizza, Taco Pizza, Western Chicken Pizza, Super Hawaiian Pizza, Meat Eaters, and also Vegetarian Pizza. Breadeaux Pizza is a franchise concept pizza restaurant that was designed with rural communities in mind, based on their story on their website.

Location: 214 S Main Palmyra, MO 63461

Phone: (573) 769-2671

Opening Hours: Every day 11 AM - 10 PM.

4. Casey's

Casey's has the best pizza delivery and pickup services. Their pizza made-from-scratch dough, 100% mozzarella cheese, and only the freshest pizza toppings. Casey's also has sweet treats, appetizers, and drinks.

Location: 818 Hwy 24 & 36 East Monroe City, MO 63456

Phone: (573) 735-4804

Opening Hours: Every day 5 am - 11 pm.

