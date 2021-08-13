Where to Eat Pizza in Monroe City

ST. LOUIS, MO - Many people love pizza because it is a complex, rich and delicious meal. The variety of pizza toppings also makes this food delicious. If you are around Monroe city and is craving a pizzeria for your meal, you can try these restaurants:
DueAmici Pizzeria's specialties in various pizzas including Deep Dish Pizza, Italian Sausage, and Veggie Pizza. DueAmici offers takeout, delivery, and also catering services as well.
"Always good pizza and friendly staff. I love their calzones they are crisp on the outside yet soft! Very good! I highly recommend their cheese bread too!" Madelyn on Yelp.
Location: 121 N Main St Hannibal, MO 63401
Delivery: (573) 822-1813
Opening Hours:
Tuesday-Friday: 11am-2pm and 4pm-9pm
Saturday: 11am-10pm
Sunday and Monday Closed.
2. Palermos
Palermos is best with their delicious Thin Crust Pizza, Strombolis, and Calzones, especially with cheese.
"Stopped here on the way through Hannibal, we got a large 3-topping thin crust and it was fantastic. Generous amount of cheese and toppings and the crust was thin without being overly thin and flaky. Would definitely come back if we're ever in town again!" Alyssa on Yelp.
Location: 702 Broadway Hannibal, MO 63401
Delivery: (573) 719-3012
Opening Hours:
Monday - Saturday 11 am - 9 pm
Sunday 11 am - 7.30 pm
Breadeaux Pizza's specialty pizzas are BAR-B-Q Pizza, Taco Pizza, Western Chicken Pizza, Super Hawaiian Pizza, Meat Eaters, and also Vegetarian Pizza. Breadeaux Pizza is a franchise concept pizza restaurant that was designed with rural communities in mind, based on their story on their website.
Location: 214 S Main Palmyra, MO 63461
Phone: (573) 769-2671
Opening Hours: Every day 11 AM - 10 PM.
4. Casey's
Casey's has the best pizza delivery and pickup services. Their pizza made-from-scratch dough, 100% mozzarella cheese, and only the freshest pizza toppings. Casey's also has sweet treats, appetizers, and drinks.
Location: 818 Hwy 24 & 36 East Monroe City, MO 63456
Phone: (573) 735-4804
Opening Hours: Every day 5 am - 11 pm.
This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.
Comments / 1