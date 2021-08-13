How Montgomery County in St. Louis Got Its Name

ST LOUIS, MO - Montgomery County is located west of St. Louis, with the City of Montgomery as the seventeenth largest city. Montgomery provides the perfect base for those looking for a fun, welcoming, and family-friendly location. So where did the word Montgomery come from?

This county is part of the Missouri Rhineland, but it is only for the southern part of the county. Historically, the county was founded by immigrants in the mid-19th century and later, originally inhabited by Anglo-southern Missouri settlers from places like Kentucky or Virginia. Meanwhile, the north is more related to Missouri's "Little Dixie" region, which has earned the Montgomery region the nickname "Gateway to Little Dixie".

The name Montgomery comes from the name of Major General Richard Montgomery. Major General Richard Montgomery was an American Revolutionary War general who was killed in December 1775 while trying to capture Quebec City, Canada.

In June 1775, he was commissioned as a brigadier general in the Continental Army. After conquered Fort St. Johns and Montreal in November 1775, he then advanced to Quebec City and joined forces under the command of Benedict Arnold. On December 31, he led an attack on the city but was killed during the battle. During his funeral, American prisoners recognized Montgomery as a "beloved general" with "heroic courage" and "courteous hospitality" who held "the trust of the whole army." Throughout the colony, Montgomery was seen as a hero, and the Patriots tried to use his death to promote their cause in the war.

Because of his heroic story and in memory of General Montgomery, there are currently about thirteen states that have counties named after Richard Montgomery, including Missouri, Maryland, and Alabama. The name Montgomery is also very often used in literature, among the authors who use his name are Thomas Paine and the Poet Ann Eliza Bleecker wrote "Elegy on the death of General Montgomery" in his memory.

