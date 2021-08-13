Three hotels and places to stay when you are in Jefferson County

Keem Ibara/Unsplash

JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO – If you are going to Jefferson County for a business trip or simply to have a staycation there, you may search and find the hotels or places that suit your preference. There are several hotels or places that serve interesting offers for their customers. Here is the list of recommendations for hotels or places in Jefferson County.

1. Quality Inn and Suites

This hotel is located at 3610 W Outer Rd, Jefferson County, MO 63010. They serve several public spheres, that feature an indoor pool, breakfast, free WiFi, a fitness center, and guest laundry facilities. Quality Inn and Suites aim to provide the comfort of customers to perceive customer satisfaction and get the worth-to-purchase to stay at their hotel. You can also visit Mastodon State Park and the St. Louis Zoo. Should you have any inquiries or want to book your room, you may go to this website by clicking this link or contact them at 636-296-3000.

2. Pear Tree

You can visit this hotel at 1201 Drury Ln, Jefferson County, MO 63010. They apply health protocols for every customer during their stay in Pear Tree Hotel. They are available for non-smoking rooms and serve the public sphere as well, such as a pool, free breakfast, bicycle rental, fitness center, and free WiFi. Pear Tree is rated at 4,0 stars on TripAdvisor with a 2-star business hotel. Kindly visit their website to get to know their services and room available or contact them at 636-296-9600.

3. La Quinta Inn and Suites by Wyndham Festus

Located at 1001 Veterans Blvd, Jefferson County, MO 63028, this hotel is pet-friendly that offers easy-access to reach to St. Louis. La Quinta Inn and Suites by Wyndham Festus is available for inviting rooms, free Wi-Fi, free breakfast, fitness center, convenience store, and many more. This hotel is rated for 4,0 stars on TripAdvisor. Check the hotel’s offers and see the services that they give to customers through this link.

