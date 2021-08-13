Five places to stay in Clinton and nearby areas

CLINTON, MO- Do you struggle to look for places to stay in Clinton? Or are you preparing some hotels information for your next visit? Well, for either of those, we're here to give you an answer by giving you a list of the best-staying places to maximize your Clinton experience, located in Clinton and nearby areas.

Parkfield Inn

Ranked as #1 best value out of seven places to stay in Clinton by Tripadvisor, offering you hotel rooms with a flat-screen TV, air conditioning, free breakfast, a kitchenette, and free wifi. They also provide 24-hour front desk access.

Several restaurants are within less than a mile away from the place.

Located at 506 Kansas Ave, Clinton, MO 64735-3000, you could find some further information to book your room here.

Westbridge Inn & Suites

Taking place at 106 S Baird St, Clinton, MO 64735-2416, as the sister company of Westbridge Hotels Group, this hotel is one of the best hotels nearby Truman Lake scenic. Providing various hotel features in which among them are: indoor and outdoor pool, bicycle rental, free high-speed wifi, and vending machine.

View their deals here.

Lakes Inn

Located 23.5 miles away from Clinton at 1603 Commercial St, Warsaw, MO 65355-3071, Lakes Inn focuses on its comfort and convenience along with its budget-friendly rooms.

They have been five-stars rated on their location, service, and value on Tripadvisor.

Check out the room availability here.

Fairfield Inn & Suites Warrensburg

This hotel provides a convenient setting at the intersection of Highway 50 and Maguire St., nearby Whiteman Air Force Base, UCM Campus, and several other best destinations in Warrensburg. Taking approximately 40-minutes away from Clinton, Fairfield Inn & Suites Warrensburg will give you the best option to spend some rest -time on your way to Clinton.

Get further information here.

