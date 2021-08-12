Join an End-of-summer Event, The Hill Wine Walk, on August 28

ST. LOUIS, MO – If you are looking for an event to conclude the summer of this year, you might consider visiting The Marketplace on the Hill on August 28 as they will be holding The Hill Wine Walk event.



Visitors who participate in this event will have the opportunity to taste Italian wines while strolling around the neighbourhood. As a complement, visitors can also enjoy live music performances from several musicians and explore several shops selling antiques with various special offers.





The Marketplace on the Hill is an area where there are several historical buildings surrounded by cafes, lofts, antique markets, and restaurants that offer a classic and elegant atmosphere on every visit.



One of the several spots that you can visit while attending this event is Oliva on the Hill, a banquet venue with exquisite architecture where people often have meetings with friends or wedding receptions. If you crave a special restaurant that serves Italian cuisine, especially sandwiches and salads, you can visit Oliva Cafe.



For a few nights in this celebratory area, you can choose Oliva Lofts, an inn that offers two Airbnb apartments, as your place to stay. If you want a little celebration with wine and the beamed ceilings of a 100-year-old building, you can do it at La Verona and bring some of your friends.



To participate in this event, each visitor needs to pay $35 general admission, VIP admission with an additional Wine Walk T-Shirt and $50 expedited check-in. This event will take place from 12:00 to 4:00 p.m. at 4923 Daggett Avenue, Saint Louis, MO 63110. To register, you can visit this link.

