Top Three Spots for Outdoor Dining in St. Charles

ST. LOUIS, MO – St. Charles offers endless beautiful views in one glance, starting from the relaxing riverside to the historic buildings with European architecture that you can find on the Main Street.



It gives you enough reason to consider outdoor dining at the selected cafe and restaurant in this city. Here are three spots that you need to visit to enjoy the sensation of eating while spoiling your eyes with beautiful views of St. Charles.



1. Bike Stop Cafe



Here, you can rent a bike through the Katy Trail and buy new cycling gear from their bike shop. After feeling quite satisfied with the riverside view, you can order breakfast with their signature menu, organic espresso. You can also reserve a spot in front of the cafe to maximize your outdoor dining experience in St. Charles.



Location: 701 S. Riverside Dr., St. Charles, MO 63301

Opening hours: Monday – Saturday, 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m., Sunday, 7:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m

2. Bella Vino



Here, you will find a dining experience with an elegant and modern atmosphere supported by unique architecture and menu, a mix of Italian and Spanish cuisine. You can also invite a partner to enjoy a wine banquet with many choices complemented by a tapas dish.



Location: 325 S. Main Street, St. Charles, MO 63301

Opening hours: Tuesday – Thursday, 4:30 p.m. – 11:00 p.m., Friday – Saturday, 11:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m., Sunday, 11:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.



3. Tompkins by the Rack House



This restaurant offers an outdoor dining experience with a patio complemented by American cuisine and fresh meats brought directly from local farms. You can enjoy a variety of wine and cocktail menus served from a full bar. You can also book this venue for a private celebration with 100 guests.



Location: 500 S. Main Street, St. Charles, MO 63301

Opening hours: Thursday – Saturday, 11:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m., Sunday, 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.