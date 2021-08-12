Three Parks in St. Louis that Feature Statues

ST. LOUIS, MO – St. Louis is a city with a wide choice of city parks. Several parks in this city have certain objects that differ them to each other, such as historical buildings that add to the recreation options in the park, picnic spots, to monuments or statues made by famous sculptors. Here are three parks in St. Louis that feature the latter object.



1. Poelker Park

This park has an area of 1.00 acres and has its ordinance year in 1986. The name of this park is taken from a Mayor of St. Louis, John Poelker, who served from 1974 to 1977. In 1994, a sculptor named R. P. Daus created a monument dedicated to St. Louis firefighters. The memorial is made in the form of a bronze firefighter statue carrying a little girl on a granite base, which reads "Dedicated to St. Louis firefighters past, present and future."





2. Serra Sculpture Park

This park has an area of 1.41 acres and has its ordinance year in 1981. The park's name is taken from the sculptor whose work was placed in it, Richard Serra. The statue was named "Twain" and had experienced controversy due to its shape, which was deemed not to reflect traditional commemorative values. However, Serra's work was finally shown along with the ordinance year of the park. The statue of "Twain" consists of eight steel plates mounted in an oblique triangle, seven of which measure 40 feet long.



3. Washington Square Park

This park has an area of 13.45 acres and has its ordinance year in 1840. Two statues add to the historical sense in this park, namely General Grant and Pierre Laclede. The statue of General Grant was made by the first professional sculptor in St. Louis, Robert Bingorst, and dedicated in 1888. Meanwhile, the statue of Pierre Laclede was created by George Zolnay, inspired by the 100th Anniversary of the incorporation of St. Louis as a city. This statue was shown to the public in 1914.

