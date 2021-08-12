Three Walk-in Clinics for Emergencies that You Can Find in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, MO – Emergencies often cannot compromise with business hours. Therefore, you need health services that are always ready to provide care for you or your family members' urgent needs.



In St. Louis, you can visit several clinics that provide immediate care, either through a walk-in visit or an advance appointment. Here are 3 of them.



24/7 Healthcare - Downtown Urgent Care



This clinic was established by Dr. Sonny Saggar in 2009 and has served St. Louis, St. Louis County, and Creve Coeur communities to date. They offer services with same-day and insurance payment methods. Regarding COVID-19, they also serve tests through 3 methods: rapid antigen, PCR antigen, and covid antibody. The service fees they charge vary, ranging from $75 for a basic visit, $225 for an expanded visit, and $200 for an advanced visit.



Location: 916 Olive St Saint Louis, MO 63101

Contact: (314) 436-9300

Operation hours: Monday through Sunday, 24 hours





Total Access Urgent Care



This clinic was established by Dr. Matt Bruckel in 2008, coincided with the worst world's financial crisis after the Great Depression. They offer life-saving emergency services at affordable prices, so patients do not have to worry about the financial burden they will bear afterward. Patients who come to TAUC can have on-site access to CT imaging, X-rays, lab-testing, ultrasound, and more. They also serve COVID-19 tests for various purposes.



Location: 9556 Manchester Rd Saint Louis, MO 63119

Contact: (314) 373-5740

Operation hours: Monday through Sunday, from 8:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.



St. Gabriel Clinic



This black-owned clinic was previously called North City Urgent Care, established in 2013 by Dr. Sonny Saggar. Now, this clinic is operated by Dr. Daniel Bekele, a doctor who graduated from Ross University School of Medicine. This clinic offers a variety of services at $75 for urgent care, primary care, and routine screening. They also provide walk-in COVID-19 tests and vaccines for $75.



Location: 6113 Ridge Ave Saint Louis, MO 63133

Contact: (314) 932-1213

Operation hours: Monday through Saturday, from 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

