Three Florists Owned by Locals You Can Find in St. Charles

ST. LOUIS, MO – In St. Charles, you can find a variety of florists who offer flower arrangements for all kinds of purposes. Some of them are owned by locals and have been serving for decades. When it comes to your special occasions, you may go to these three local-owned florists in this city.



Parkview Gardens Florist & Greenhouse



Parkview Gardens was founded by the son of Jacob Rau, a German immigrant who settled in St. Charles in 1880, namely Benjamin. Since its establishment in 1929, this florist offers a wide variety of flowers grown in their gardens, such as daisies, delphiniums, hydrangeas, and many more. They offer flower arrangements for various occasions and serve wedding packages at various prices.



Location: 1925 W Randolph St, Saint Charles, MO 63301

Contact: (636) 724-1925

Operation hours: Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., and Saturday, from 8:30 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.





Misty's Enchanted Florist



Misty's Enchanted is a family-owned florist in St. Charles. For more than 19 years, this florist has been serving flower arrangements for various occasions. Apart from that, they also offer daily flower arrangements for local hospitals and funeral homes. Some of their best-selling items are sun-kissed country, red roses and wispy whites, entranced meadow, and many more.



Location: 306 N 5th St, Charles, MO 63301

Contact: (636) 724-3939

Operation hours: Monday through Friday, from 8:30 or 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., and Saturday, from 8:30 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.



Belle Fleur



Belle Fleur is a design studio that has been operating for over 20 years in St. Charles. They offer a wide selection of flowers grown in a private garden. The flowers they offer are lily-of-the-valley, hydrangeas, garden roses, and more. Besides accepting orders for various occasions, they also open bridal consultations which are carried out by appointment.



Location: 10 Prairie Haute Dr, St Charles, MO 63301

Contact: (636) 949-9953

Operation hours: Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., and Saturday, from 8:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

