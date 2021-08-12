A must-visit yoga studios in Saint Louis

Carl Barcelo/Unsplash

SAINT LOUIS, MO – After a hectic day or week, you may need some time to relax or do exercise. You may try to do yoga in your leisure time. Here is the list of recommendations of yoga studios in Saint Louis you may visit.

1. Joy of Yoga

This yoga studio is located at 8918 Manchester Road, St. Louis, MO 63144. The Joy of Yoga offers an experience of ancient wisdom in traditional or modern ways. You may feel healthier, rejuvenated, calm, and motivated after you do yoga after your healing time in this studio. Through this studio, they aim to perceive the positive ambiance, peaceful mind, sense of self-acceptance, and self-worth. Take a look at their website for every service, schedule, and yoga class at this link.

2. Yoga Six

You may visit Yoga Six at 5724 Oakland Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63110. They aim to create the transformation of thinking for customers with their immersive and full-sensory workouts. You can also join their yoga classes, where they are available up to 6 classes in Y6 101, Y6 Restore, Y6 Slow Flow, Y6 Soft, Y6 Power, and Y6 Sculpt and Flow. Each class has a different meaning and focus that you can choose based on your preferences. Should you have any inquiries, you may go to their website by clicking this link.

3. Pure Hot Yoga

Pure Hot Yoga is located at 6630 Clayton Road, St. Louis, MO 63117. If you are coming to this studio, you can meet several groups that aim to meditate, learn, and heal through yoga. They offer some programs, such as 26 postures (asanas) and two breathing exercises classes, in 100-105 degrees’ rooms for improving the body circulation. Kindly click this link to get to know more about Pure Hot Yoga.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.