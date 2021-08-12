Saint Louis, MO

Experience the Fall in Vintage Market Days of Saint Louis

SAINT CHARLES, MO – Fall is approaching and there are plenty of options to spend this leaving leaves in St. Louis. You may come and join the Vintage Market Days of St. Louis to fully experience the ambiance of the Fall season.

Vintage Market Days of St. Louis is going to take place at St. Charles Convention Center, 1 Convention Center Plaza, St. Charles, MO 63033. This event will start for 3 days with the detail as follow.

1. Friday, September 10 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

2. Saturday, September 11 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

3. Sunday, September 12 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For pre-purchased ticket holders may come and check in one hour before the event start.

In this event, you will witness the unique vintage, antique goods, handmade treasures, and many more to come. They are also available with food vendors, where you can taste the foods, such as pizzas, kettle corn, a sip of hot coffee, donuts, and several foods that will fill your hungry tummies.

Vintage Market Days of St. Louis is suitable for all ages and everyone can experience many things there. Do not forget to participate at Do-It-Yourself (DIY) clinics and giveaway and everyone at 12 years old and under are free of admission fees.

The organizers will follow the health protocols during the event occurs and for every detail information regarding the protocols, you may read the rules to prevent the spread of the virus at this link.

The ticket price is varied from $5 to $12 and you may register yourself through this link. Keep in mind that the ticket is non-refundable, non-transferable, and non-replaceable.

