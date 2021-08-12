The Princess Dance, a daddy-daughter event in Saint Peter this August

Claudia Raya/Unsplash

SAINT PETER, MO – After a hectic week, you may need to relax your mind or do something fun with your families or relatives. Worry no more, because St. Louis offers you various events that you will enjoy at the weekend. One of them is The Princess Dance: the 8th Annual Daddy-Daughter Dance Fundraiser, that you can move and swing your body to the rhythm.

The Princess Dance is going to conduct on Saturday, August 21 from 5 p.m. to 7.30 p.m. This event will provide daddies and daughters to experience the summer with knights, princesses, heavy hors d’oeuvres, cupcakes, and any other activities that will rent in your mind forever.

Located at Old Hickory Golf Club, 1 Dye Club Dr., St. Peters, MO 63304, this program will give opportunities to every dad to point his princesses to the King through a promise ceremony. Every daughter will experience where their dads kneel down and get eye to eye with their daughter.

This event is suitable for 2 until 13 years old princesses, but it is open for any age as well. If you are going to join the Princess Dance, you have to prepare your best royal attire (suit and dresses) to wear to the event or it is allowed to wear comfortable clothes since the organizer will prepare princess costume dresses and special occasion dresses.

The ticket price is $115 for every daddy and daughter pair and $15 for each additional daughter. Every benefit will proceed to Sparrow’s Nest Maternity Home in order to support its mission.

You can purchase your ticket through this link and read the information they give on the website.

