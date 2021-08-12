American Cancer Society's campaign Shave to Save of St. Louis

St. Louis, MO – American Cancer Society is hosting a fundraising event called Shave to Save of St. Louis. They are inviting people of St. Louis to join the event on August 12, 2021. The Shave to Save event will gather participants and volunteers to honor cancer survivors.

The event also aims to raise awareness about reducing cancer risk as well as raising money to contribute and support the American Cancer Society’s mission to save more lives, which will be held from 5.30 p.m. – 9 p.m. at Ballpark Village.

The Shave to Save of St. Louis fundraising event had a goal to reach $150,000 by August 12, currently, they have raised $99,476. You can still participate to make a difference even if it’s just a dollar, every dollar counts. No donation is too small.

The fund will be used to support cancer research, patient care programs, and so much more that can make a difference in the community. Donate to help the American Cancer Society here.

Meanwhile, all the funds raised will be used for St. Louis Hope Lodge to continue providing homes for cancer patients and caregivers, as well as free overnight lodging for cancer patients and caregivers who had to travel away for treatments.

On August 12, 2021, World Wide Technology will present the inaugural event, where Shavees, corporate sponsors, donors, and guests will commit to raising money and awareness for the World Wide Technology American Cancer Society Hope Lodge in St. Louis.

You can still buy the tickets here, all proceeds from the tickets will support the fundraising program. Besides that, you can also be part of the American Cancer Society as a volunteer and sign up here.

