Three Restaurants for Your Italian Cuisines Craving in St. Charles

ST. LOUIS, MO - You can find many restaurants in St. Charles that offer authentic cuisines from certain countries, one of them is Italy. Here are some restaurants in the city that you can visit for an Italian culinary tour on your day off.



Fratelli's Ristorante



This restaurant was established in 1938 by two Italian brothers, Joe & Gaetano Alagna. They make a variety of Italian dishes using their parents' authentic recipes. Some of the menus offered by this restaurant are Canneloni for $14.00, Toasted Ravioli for $9.50, Piccata for $21.00, and more.



Location: 2061 Zumbehl Rd, Saint Charles, MO 63303

Contact: (636) 949-9005

Operation hours: Monday through Thursday, from 11:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m., Friday, from 11:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m., Saturday, from 4:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m., Sunday, from 4:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.





Napoli III



In 1989, the Pietoso family established a restaurant in Clayton, which later grew into three restaurant branches, one of which is Napoli III in St. Charles. They offer Italian dishes cooked by a professional chef. Some of the must-try menus from this restaurant are Arancini Del Giorno for $ 4.00, Beef Carpaccio for $ 16.00, and more.



Location: 1450 Beale Street Suite, St. Charles, MO 63303

Contact: (636) 757-3418

Operation hours: Monday through Friday, from 11:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m., Saturday, from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m., Sunday, from 10:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.



Frankie Tocco's Pizzeria



The Tocco family, Italian immigrants who settled in St. Charles, established this restaurant. They offer a menu of made-by-order Italian dishes with hundreds of years of family recipes. Some of the menus you can get at this restaurant are Toasted Ravioli for $8.50, Italian Chicken Breast for $9.50, Pasta Con Broccoli for $11.50, and more.



Location: 108 S Main St Saint Charles, MO 63301

Contact: (636) 947-7007

Operation hours: Tuesday through Thursday, from 11:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m., Friday, from 11:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m., Saturday, from 12:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m., Sunday, from 12:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

