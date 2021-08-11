Saint Louis, MO

Circus Classes for St. Louis residents started this August

Tom Foden

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iz4zu_0bOS2tsa00

ST. LOUIS, MO - Circus Harmony is opening several circus classes for people from ages 3 to adults. They offer the Fall Classes with different kinds of circuses you can learn.

Circus Harmony is part of the City Museum, located on the third floor of the City Museum and numerous locations throughout the St. Louis area. They offer fall and spring sessions along with summer camps. Besides the sessions and camps, they also offer workshops and private lessons that you can book any time of the year at the City Museum.

This Fall Classes from Circus Harmony take place from August 23 to December 12, 2021. Each class consists of 8 to 12 students, depends on the classes. At the end of the Fall Classes, there will be a final show for friends and family in the performance ring at City Museum. Keep in mind that masks are required for all participants.

The fees for the Fall Classes varied depends on the classes. Leveled mixed-circus arts classes cost $275 for the semester, and specialty classes cost $300. They also offer some scholarships. You can complete the form if you are interested in their scholarships. Besides scholarships, they also have discounts for a sibling or multiple registrations.

If you are got infected by COVID-19 during the middle of the sessions, they will provide class credit for a future session. They also provide refunds when they had to cancel the sessions, or you got prescribed quarantine or COVID-19 infection before the sessions.

For further information and registration for the Fall Classes, visit https://circusharmony.org/classes/. Registration is closed on August 16, so hurry up and register yourself.

