Where to look for unique gifts in St. Louis

St. Louis, MO – A gift should be unique and memorable, whether it is for a birthday, a special someone, or to simply appreciate a friend. Rather than just going to a typical store to look for gifts, why not look for handmade and unique items.

Here in St. Louis, you can find unique shops to look for handmade items and antiques that would be perfect for a gift or even for yourself! Here is our list of gift shops that you must visit:

Zee Bee Market

Located in the South Grand Boulevard, Zee Bee Market sells an abundance of handmade, fair trade, and sustainably produced gifts from around the world. The shop sells many collections of beautiful accessories, handbags, jewelry, clothing, and scarves. You can also find kid's toys and apparel, as well as gifts for men and home décor. Zee Bee Market also has a second location located in Historic Maplewood.

The shop is also a member of the Fair Trade Federation who supports people and the environment in a positive way.

Opening hours: Tuesday-Saturday 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Civil Alchemy

The Civil Alchemy is a lifestyle company that sells functional, quality, and inspired goods. Here you can find anything from apparel, houseware, and even specialty foods and beverages. Civil Alchemy also sells a selection of wine, unique liqueurs, and tools. In the shop, you could also find personal accessories such as leather and jewelry.

Civil Alchemy’s goods are sourced from local, as well as national and international vendors. The store is located in the Old Orchard historic district in Webster Groves.

Opening hours: Monday-Friday 10 a.m. – 7 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., and Sunday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Urban Matter

A locally women-owned small business, Urban Matter offers many unique and quality-made gifts, the store is located in Tower Grove right in the heart of the South Grand shopping and dining district. Urban Matter goods are focused on independent design, locally and regionally handcrafted items. Besides that Urban Matters also feature custom items such as lighting, tables, picture frames, and leather or waxed canvas.

Urban Matter is also a retail partner for Gus Modern Toronto-based furniture and accessories company.

Opening hours: Tuesday-Saturday 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

