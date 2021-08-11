It’s Not What It Seems: an art exhibition by Green Door Art Gallery in Saint Louis County

SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO – Missouri has several art galleries and museums for its resident to visit. They may hold plenty of art exhibitions with several themes that will give new experiences to witness. You may visit Green Door Art Gallery in September 2021 to see their art exhibition, entitled It’s Not What It Seems.

It’s Not What It Seems is going to conduct from September 1 to October 30. They will pour their arts into a surreal and fantasy theme by using acrylic paintings. It will feature the arts of Tom Blood, Mollie Chounard, and Michael Frank. Also, you may see Anthony Scheffler’s wood vessels and sculptures.

For a summary, Tom Blood will feature acrylic paintings, which he aims to show the impossible paint or at least, improbable. Through his paintings, he wants to tell what is happening but you do not know why it is happening.

Mollie Chounard is going to show the acrylic paintings as well. With modern surreal and fantasy art, she wants to tell a story or depict an idea with colorful and whimsical paintings. While Michael Frank’s arts also show fantasy paintings from his imagination and pour his art through acrylic paintings.

Anthony Scheffler creates vessels and sculptures to create unique and contemporary forms with his popular teapot and wall sculptures. Through his arts, he wants to reflect his exploration to the “roux” of compelling design, he said.

This art exhibition is free of admission fees and open to the public, which is suitable for everyone who wants to know more regarding surreal and fantasy arts. If you are interested enough to come to this art exhibition, you may have chance to see the fused glass, mosaics, watercolor, oil, acrylic painting, and other art from Green Door Art Gallery’s 35 artists.

You may visit this art exhibition at 21 N. Gore Ave, Webster Groove, MO 63119 or for further information, you may call them by phone at 314-4021-959.

