St. Louis Public Library's August children's program

St. Louis, MO – The St. Louis County Library is providing people of all ages with classes and events to enjoy. Fill your days with insightful programs from the St. Louis County Library.

Since the covid-19 crisis is still an issue, the library has also prepared several virtual programs. Especially for children, the library has many events and program that kids can enjoy, here are the programs available this month:

Free Comic Book Day

Saturday, August 14, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

This program is available in all St. Louis County Library branches, suitable for kids, even teens, and adults. Visit the nearest library branch and receive a free comic book. One person will receive a comic book, while the supply lasts.

Virtual Program: Explorer Book Club

Monday, August 16, 6.30 p.m. – 7.30 p.m.

This limited event invites kids to read the book of their choice in the genre of the month. After reading the book these kids will come together and share about their book. This August the genre is science fiction, specifically post-disaster or imaginary future. This event is suitable for kids age nine to eleven.

Register here.

Virtual Program: Yoga Story Time

Saturday, August 21, 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Get your kids to exercise through yoga poses, songs, and stories. This program will not only exercise the physical body but also the child’s mind. The program will require a yoga mat or towel, and comfortable clothing. This yoga event is for kids aged three to eight.

Register here.

Grab & Go After School Meals

August 23-27, 3.30 p.m. – 4.30 p.m.

The Operation Food Search is providing free meals for kids after school all through the week in the selected St. Louis County Library. Stop by the library to pick up the free meal, this program is only for kids aged five to eighteen.

See the available location here.

