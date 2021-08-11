Create your own bookmark with Art Recess series by Pulitzer Arts Foundation of Saint Louis

五玄土 ORIENTO/Unsplash

SAINT LOUIS, MO – Pulitzer Arts Foundation is conducting an art series, which aims to make some arts or crafts at home, specifically this pandemic. This series is in collaboration with several artists and educators to give their ideas and instructions in each series.

Art Recess series is suitable for all ages, where everyone can do multi-sensory activities and foster creativity. One of the series from Art Recess is Pressed Plant Bookmark. Terry Adkins is giving his ideas to create a botanical bookmark and inspired from his art exhibition, Terry Adkins: Resounding, which has been held from March 13 2020, to February 7 2021.

In his exhibition, he exhibited his own collection, such as books, musical instruments, and other personal collections. Adkins often explored historical figures, where he was surprised by the connection of American agricultural scientist in George Washington Carver and French Conceptual artist, Yves Klein.

He also creates art from those connections, including their different relationship and approach to the sea, their interest in botany, and develop an ultramarine blue hue.

Art Recess: Pressed Plant Bookmark shows the connection of agriculture, botany, and the ultramarine blue hue of the sea. You may follow these steps to create your own bookmark which is inspired by his art. Here is the step.

1. Find plants or flowers at the nearest park or in your yard. You may use scissors to trim the plants or flowers.

2. Put your plants or flowers in a piece of parchment paper and keep them in a book or a plant press. Kindly wait for 7 until 10 days until the plants or flowers are dry and flat.

3. Afterward, prepare the watercolor paper (or you may use other heavy-weight paper), paint (you can choose watercolor, ink, or acrylic. It depends on your preferences), glue, a pencil, an art knife, and a ruler. Cut the paper into 2 x 6 inches or you can create your seam allowance for your bookmark.

4. Paint the paper with any color you want.

5. Put the plants or flowers on top of the paper.

6. Apply the glue to stick the plants or flowers on the paper. Wait overnight.

For further series, you may click this link to explore more.

