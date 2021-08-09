Debbie Njai in creating safety and trust from the hiking community for the Black community

ST. LOUIS, MO — As COVID-19 emerged in 2020, the number of places to go for fun decreased due to lockdown. Debbie Njai wanted to encourage black people to consider hiking as their weekend activity by creating Black People Who Hike Community. Her family and friends also did not felt enthusiastic when she invited them to go hiking.

Her first hiking trip was in 2019 when he went hiking to Castlewood State Park. She felt that hiking is like therapy, that you get the beautiful view and few miles of trail to refresh your body.

Njai created this community after she realized that there are still few black people that went hiking. She expresses that she did not see black people when she went hiking.

The Black People Who Hike had very little exposure on Instagram back then. But it changed when Njai created Black Hikers Week online that made the number of followers went up, approximately 10,000 per week. Now, the Black People Who Hike have 30,000 followers.

If we look further to the past, black people had difficult access to the National park before the 1950s. They were excluded from the outdoor facility because of the equality issues they had. Njai heard from people that they would not go hiking if they went alone.

So, Njai wants to create feelings of being safe for other black people when they go hike through this community. They will be more encouraged to hike if they have friends to go hike.

Njai says that if black people want to hike, they should start to where they live because most of them lived in nature-deprived areas. She also recommended the AllTrails app to see the nearest hiking trails from their house.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.