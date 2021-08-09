Missouri History Society celebrates the 200th anniversary of Missouri's statehood with the Making Missouri series

ST. LOUIS, MO- The Missouri History Society launched the Making Missouri series to celebrate 200 years of Missouri joining America as a state. The series explores the different chapters of Missouri's history each month.

- A Diverse Society

The first post discusses the first arrival of European settlers in the 17th century to Missouri territory. The post explains the artifacts in architecture, religion, and entertainment in Missouri before its statehood.

- Hard at Work

Hard at Work delves into the stories of five people who shaped the cultural and economic hubs in Missouri and St. Louis.

- As Rich a Land as Was Ever Made

The series explains how civilizations brought changes to the land, from the Native people to the colonizers.

- The Printer Who Connected Missouri to the World

The story tells about the origin of the press in Missouri’s early years, featuring heavily on the story of Joseph Charless, an immigrant from Ireland, who launched west of the Mississippi River's first newspaper called the Missouri Gazette.

- The Great Debate

The series tells about the divide in slavery law. The new generations urged Missouri to join the Union, which supported the abolishment of slavery. However, Conservative French families wanted slavery to continue. The internal political debate over slavery continued even after Missouri became an American state in 1821.

- The Enabling Act

The series delves into Missouri's process of becoming a state. The story details how Missouri politicians approached the U.S. Congress to give Missouri its statehood.

- Carving Out a State

The series continues on the aftermath of Missouri's statehood. The story details the creation of Missouri's borders and territory.

If you are interested in this series, you can visit the website here. (https://mohistory.org/blog?subject=Making%20Missouri)

