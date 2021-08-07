Best Hospital in St. Louis 2021

Liz Graesser/Wikimedia Commons

ST. LOUIS, MO - U.S. News just released Best Hospital Ranking 2021 on Tuesday, July 27, 2021. Provided the information about and the comparison of the hospitals in St. Louis, Missouri metropolitan area. Categorized best ranked is based on the hospital services performance in medical specialties for instance cancer treatment and common conditions such as knee substitute and heart disease treatment.

Barnes Jewish Hospital ranked in the initial top-rated hospital. Barnes-Jewish Hospital in Saint Louis is graded No. 17 on the Best Hospitals Honor Roll, nationally ranked in 11 adult specialties, and rated high medical services delivering in 1 adult specialty and 16 treatments and conditions. A teaching hospital with a general medical and surgical facility, Barnes-Jewish also provides rehabilitation centers for their patients under the Rehabilitation Institute of St. Louis.

Established in 1996, Barnes-Jewish Hospital of also known as Washington University Hospital St. Louis performs as an educational hospital for Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis. Its medical services involve cancer care, trauma, and acute care surgery, dermatitis treatment, and digestive care. One of the popular innovations at Barnes-Jewish Hospital/Washington University is the development of the sequential bilateral lung transplant and the mini-nephrectomy procedure a surgery to eliminate a donor’s kidney.

In addition, as the best hospital in St. Louis and the merely health care ranked by U.S. News in Missouri, Barnes-Jewish Hospital received other honors and awards. These designations are; as the Magnet Hospital for excellence in nursing in 2013 and redesignated in 2018, Level I Trauma Center verified by the American College of Surgeons and Top-five Highly Prepared Trauma Center in 2006 from the National Foundation for Trauma Care, Comprehensive Cancer Care from the National Cancer Institute, a Level 4 designated center by the National Association of Epilepsy Centers. Besides, Barnes-Jewish Hospital is acknowledged as a “Leader in LGBTQ Health Care Equality” by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation (HRC).

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.