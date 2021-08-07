Left Bank Books is Open for Sponsorship to Help in Raising the Literacy of St. Louis' Children

Element5 Digital/Unsplash

ST. LOUIS, MO – Left Bank Books, an independent bookstore in St. Louis, invites all individuals and companies to participate in sponsoring the River City Readers program. Sponsors offered by Left Bank Books can be awarded in the amount of $100 for a student during one school year, or $2,500 for all children in a class.

The River City Readers program has the goal of cultivating St. Louis children's literacy by providing access to books, author events, and other programs held by Left Bank Books. The target of this program is children who are pursuing primary and secondary education in St. Louis Public School.

Since 2010, Left Bank Books has provided more than 1,000 books for children in St. Louis Public School. According to data, children who have access to books are able to complete three years of education, more than children with limited access to books. As many as 61% of children from low-income families do not have books to read according to their age. In St. Louis Public School, 41% of the total number of children living below the poverty line, and 85% of them are enrolled in school lunch reduction programs.

River City Readers allows these children to have full access to literacy activities, by providing each child with a new popular book every month. The books will be named after the child who receives them. Left Bank Books hopes that this will facilitate the children in St. Louis Public School to start their literacy activities. They can also have a personal collection of books at home, other than school books.

Some of the titles that Left Bank Books has distributed to children in St. Louis Public School through the River City Readers program, including The Giant Jumperee, Little Big City, They All Saw a Cat, and more. To participate in sponsoring this program, you can fill out the donation form via this link. https://www.lbbfound.org/Page/17670

