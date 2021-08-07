Saint Louis, MO

Upcoming St. Louis Virtual Event: Vegan For Beginners

Tom Foden

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IZb6j_0bL6AdQH00

ST. LOUIS, MO — Are you interested in plant-based eating? Curious about what vegan eating looks like? If your answer to both questions is “yes”, come and join “Vegan For Beginners”.

Vegan For Beginners is help for anyone curious about veganism, ready to transition or new vegans who feel stuck and aren’t sure what to eat.

Hosted by Sumptuous Vegan, Vegan For Beginners will be held virtually via Zoom on Sunday, August 22, from 4 to 5 p.m. with Nola Ro as guest speaker and mentor.

As a mentor, Nola Ro is a well-known vegan culinary artist, a Guyanese-born Mompreneur, Restaurant manager, Mentor, Podcaster, and T-shirt/Merch designer.

Sumptuous Vegan offers two separates programs for vegan beginners. The first is the workshop, and the second is the live cooking demo on another date.

Nola Ro will present an introduction to Veganism and vegan/plant-based lifestyle (no cooking will be performed in the session). At the end of the session, there will be questions and answers.

After you have obtained a ticket, mark your calendar right away, invite a friend or two, download the Zoom application on your cell phone, laptop, tablet, or desktop, and show up to the workshop with a beverage, a pen and a pad.

You have only pay $3, and you can get knowledge on a plant-based lifestyle. If you have any questions, don’t hesitate to contact Nola Ro for further information.

To book your ticket, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/vegan-for-beginners-tickets-115430201841. You can also attend the event on September 19, October 17 and November 21.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_a374be97685d1dc77543955dd2b926e2.blob

Making my way downtown

St Louis County, MO
194 followers
Loading

More from Tom Foden

Monroe City, MO

Where to Eat Pizza in Monroe City

ST. LOUIS, MO - Many people love pizza because it is a complex, rich and delicious meal. The variety of pizza toppings also makes this food delicious. If you are around Monroe city and is craving a pizzeria for your meal, you can try these restaurants:Read full story
Saint Louis, MO

How Montgomery County in St. Louis Got Its Name

ST LOUIS, MO - Montgomery County is located west of St. Louis, with the City of Montgomery as the seventeenth largest city. Montgomery provides the perfect base for those looking for a fun, welcoming, and family-friendly location. So where did the word Montgomery come from?Read full story
Jefferson County, MO

Three hotels and places to stay when you are in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO – If you are going to Jefferson County for a business trip or simply to have a staycation there, you may search and find the hotels or places that suit your preference. There are several hotels or places that serve interesting offers for their customers. Here is the list of recommendations for hotels or places in Jefferson County.Read full story
1 comments
Clinton, MO

Five places to stay in Clinton and nearby areas

CLINTON, MO- Do you struggle to look for places to stay in Clinton? Or are you preparing some hotels information for your next visit? Well, for either of those, we're here to give you an answer by giving you a list of the best-staying places to maximize your Clinton experience, located in Clinton and nearby areas.Read full story
Saint Charles, MO

Three Florists Owned by Locals You Can Find in St. Charles

ST. LOUIS, MO – In St. Charles, you can find a variety of florists who offer flower arrangements for all kinds of purposes. Some of them are owned by locals and have been serving for decades. When it comes to your special occasions, you may go to these three local-owned florists in this city.Read full story
Phelps County, MO

Three things to fill your itinerary in Phelps County

PHELPS COUNTY, MO- From a winery to spring park, Phelps County has it all! Known for its residents hospitality, this place offers you several tourism places to brighten-up your visiting experience.Read full story
Saint Louis, MO

Three Restaurants for Your Italian Cuisines Craving in St. Charles

ST. LOUIS, MO - You can find many restaurants in St. Charles that offer authentic cuisines from certain countries, one of them is Italy. Here are some restaurants in the city that you can visit for an Italian culinary tour on your day off.Read full story
Saint Charles, MO

Top Three Spots for Outdoor Dining in St. Charles

ST. LOUIS, MO – St. Charles offers endless beautiful views in one glance, starting from the relaxing riverside to the historic buildings with European architecture that you can find on the Main Street.Read full story
2 comments

Join an End-of-summer Event, The Hill Wine Walk, on August 28

ST. LOUIS, MO – If you are looking for an event to conclude the summer of this year, you might consider visiting The Marketplace on the Hill on August 28 as they will be holding The Hill Wine Walk event.Read full story
Saint Louis, MO

Three Parks in St. Louis that Feature Statues

ST. LOUIS, MO – St. Louis is a city with a wide choice of city parks. Several parks in this city have certain objects that differ them to each other, such as historical buildings that add to the recreation options in the park, picnic spots, to monuments or statues made by famous sculptors. Here are three parks in St. Louis that feature the latter object.Read full story
Saint Louis, MO

Three Walk-in Clinics for Emergencies that You Can Find in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, MO – Emergencies often cannot compromise with business hours. Therefore, you need health services that are always ready to provide care for you or your family members' urgent needs.Read full story
Saint Louis, MO

A must-visit yoga studios in Saint Louis

SAINT LOUIS, MO – After a hectic day or week, you may need some time to relax or do exercise. You may try to do yoga in your leisure time. Here is the list of recommendations of yoga studios in Saint Louis you may visit.Read full story
Saint Louis, MO

Experience the Fall in Vintage Market Days of Saint Louis

SAINT CHARLES, MO – Fall is approaching and there are plenty of options to spend this leaving leaves in St. Louis. You may come and join the Vintage Market Days of St. Louis to fully experience the ambiance of the Fall season.Read full story
Saint Louis, MO

The Princess Dance, a daddy-daughter event in Saint Peter this August

SAINT PETER, MO – After a hectic week, you may need to relax your mind or do something fun with your families or relatives. Worry no more, because St. Louis offers you various events that you will enjoy at the weekend. One of them is The Princess Dance: the 8th Annual Daddy-Daughter Dance Fundraiser, that you can move and swing your body to the rhythm.Read full story
Saint Louis, MO

American Cancer Society's campaign Shave to Save of St. Louis

St. Louis, MO – American Cancer Society is hosting a fundraising event called Shave to Save of St. Louis. They are inviting people of St. Louis to join the event on August 12, 2021. The Shave to Save event will gather participants and volunteers to honor cancer survivors.Read full story
Saint Louis County, MO

It’s Not What It Seems: an art exhibition by Green Door Art Gallery in Saint Louis County

SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO – Missouri has several art galleries and museums for its resident to visit. They may hold plenty of art exhibitions with several themes that will give new experiences to witness. You may visit Green Door Art Gallery in September 2021 to see their art exhibition, entitled It’s Not What It Seems.Read full story
Saint Louis, MO

The Seventh Installment of the Harry Potter Film Concert Series coming to St. Louis in 2022

ST. LOUIS, MO - For Harry Potter fans in St. Louis, the seventh installment of the Harry Potter Film Concert Series is finally here after being postponed for a year due to the COVID-19. St. Louis Symphony Orchestra, or SLSO, will perform Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows™ Part 1 in Concert on January 23, 2022.Read full story
Saint Louis, MO

Circus Classes for St. Louis residents started this August

ST. LOUIS, MO - Circus Harmony is opening several circus classes for people from ages 3 to adults. They offer the Fall Classes with different kinds of circuses you can learn. Circus Harmony is part of the City Museum, located on the third floor of the City Museum and numerous locations throughout the St. Louis area. They offer fall and spring sessions along with summer camps. Besides the sessions and camps, they also offer workshops and private lessons that you can book any time of the year at the City Museum.Read full story
Saint Louis, MO

Where to look for unique gifts in St. Louis

St. Louis, MO – A gift should be unique and memorable, whether it is for a birthday, a special someone, or to simply appreciate a friend. Rather than just going to a typical store to look for gifts, why not look for handmade and unique items.Read full story
Saint Louis, MO

St. Louis Public Library's August children's program

St. Louis, MO – The St. Louis County Library is providing people of all ages with classes and events to enjoy. Fill your days with insightful programs from the St. Louis County Library.Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy