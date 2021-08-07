Upcoming St. Louis Virtual Event: Vegan For Beginners

ST. LOUIS, MO — Are you interested in plant-based eating? Curious about what vegan eating looks like? If your answer to both questions is “yes”, come and join “Vegan For Beginners”.

Vegan For Beginners is help for anyone curious about veganism, ready to transition or new vegans who feel stuck and aren’t sure what to eat.

Hosted by Sumptuous Vegan, Vegan For Beginners will be held virtually via Zoom on Sunday, August 22, from 4 to 5 p.m. with Nola Ro as guest speaker and mentor.

As a mentor, Nola Ro is a well-known vegan culinary artist, a Guyanese-born Mompreneur, Restaurant manager, Mentor, Podcaster, and T-shirt/Merch designer.

Sumptuous Vegan offers two separates programs for vegan beginners. The first is the workshop, and the second is the live cooking demo on another date.

Nola Ro will present an introduction to Veganism and vegan/plant-based lifestyle (no cooking will be performed in the session). At the end of the session, there will be questions and answers.

After you have obtained a ticket, mark your calendar right away, invite a friend or two, download the Zoom application on your cell phone, laptop, tablet, or desktop, and show up to the workshop with a beverage, a pen and a pad.

You have only pay $3, and you can get knowledge on a plant-based lifestyle. If you have any questions, don’t hesitate to contact Nola Ro for further information.

To book your ticket, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/vegan-for-beginners-tickets-115430201841. You can also attend the event on September 19, October 17 and November 21.

