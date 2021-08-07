Masks to be distributed at several Metro Transit Centers on August 26

Anton/Unsplash

ST. LOUIS, MO — Citizens for Modern Transit, in partnership with Metro Transit, St. Clair County Transit District, Bureau of Transit Police and Metro Transit Public Safety, will be handing out free face masks from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at four transit centers on Thursday, August 26.

The masks, along with CMT’s Guaranteed Ride Home Program flyers, will be distributed at the North Hanley Transit Center, Shrewsbury-Lansdowne I-44 Transit Center, Central West End Transit Center and Belleville Transit Center.

The initiative aims to encourage the riders to take advantage of CMT’s Guaranteed Ride Home Program, which provides a quicker option for commuters to go where they need to be should the need arise.

Kimberly Cella, executive director of CMT, said that the Guaranteed Ride Home Program provides access for commuters to the transportation options when an unwanted event occurs, such as personal emergency, sickness, or unscheduled overtime.

“The Guaranteed Ride Home Program provides just that – along with peace of mind knowing this ‘safety net’ is readily available if and when one may need to utilize it,” Celia said.

The Guaranteed Ride Home Program allows commuters to take ride-hailing services like Lyft or rental vehicles through Enterprise Rent-A-Car at a reduced fare. CMT subsidizes 80 percent of every eligible ride for up to $60.

Commuters must follow the steps provided at the following link to take advantage of the program www.cmt-stl.org.

With this program, CMT aims to create an opportunity to interact with the riders, strengthen relationships, and bolster their commitment to a safe transit experience.

