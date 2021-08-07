Bride Spur Lane culvert replacement project continues until Fall

Jon Tyson/Unsplash

ST. LOUIS, MO - The City of St. Charles is currently working on a culvert at risk of collapse in Bridle Spur Lane between Apple Blossom & Maple tree.

The culvert was damaged due to heavy rain in 2011 and experienced upstream flooding due to a lack of sufficient drainage. The City of St. Charles did an emergency repair for a temporary solution and is currently working on a more permanent fix.

The project is led by the Department of Engineering, Department of Public Works, and the Stormwater Task Force related to the passage of the Proposition P ½ cent Parks and Storm Water Sales Tax on August 2, 2016.

The Bridle Spur Culvert Replacement Project was included in the City’s Long Range Stormwater Plan to reduce the risk of yard damage or collapse due to deteriorated metal pipe culverts within a section of the Diekamp Homestead subdivision. Jonathan Swagman will act as Project Manager.

The project will remove and replace the damaged culvert from Bridle Spur Lane between Apple Blossom Lane and Maple Tree Drive. The road will be temporarily closed for 30 days maximum.

The replacement will create larger concrete pipes with the overflow structure that allows the upstream area to drain. The project will also rehabilitate the metal storm sewer pipes that run through the backyards between Maple Tree Drive and Apple Blossom Lane by installing a structural pipe liner.

The project will not create a trench to minimize the disturbance for property owners around. The trenchless installation also reduces the risk of pipe failures in the area.

The Bridle Spur Culvert Replacement Project is expected to be finished by Fall 2021.

