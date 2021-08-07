Witness the Oceanic Art Exhibition in Saint Louis

Birmingham Museums Trust/Unsplash

SAINT LOUIS, MO – Saint Louis Art Museum, or SLAM, has reinstalled the Oceanic Art Exhibition in its 5 galleries. This is first time it has been open after six years under construction.

Through its Oceanic Art Exhibition, SLAM is trying to emphasize the art collections from the Pacific Islands.

This art exhibition shows how wanderers sailed through the sea from Southeast Asia to the Pacific Ocean by canoe in the Stone Age, approximately 52,000 years ago. Later, they settled on the land that we know as Australia and New Guinea.

You can also witness the history of the Taiwanese, who moved from their land to several archipelagos in the Pacific Islands and finally lived in the islands of Polynesia in the year 300-1,000. The visitors have chances to see their historical artefacts, including their masks, sculptures, and architectural elements in the 19th and 20th centuries.

Oceanic Art Exhibition is an ongoing exhibition, where visitors can visit and see the art at Galleries 103, 106, 107, 108, and 109.

Each gallery has a different art display. If you are interested enough to know more regarding this history, here is the detail.

Gallery 103 consists of Aborigine historical and contemporary art from Australia to Torres Strait Islands by Gerald R. Mary Reid Brunstorm. Gallery 106 provides Melanesia’s art regarding the most influential ancestors in that era. Meanwhile, Gallery 107 is the main point of this art exhibition, where you can see the art from Papua New Guinea and the Oceanic Islands. In Gallery 108, they serve you Polynesia’s sculpture, adornments, and domestic arts. Gallery 109 is a place to witness the small canoe of Pacific people.

You can visit this art exhibition at SLAM, One Fine Arts Drive, Forest Park, St. Louis, MO 63110-1380.

