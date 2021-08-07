3 Events at Saint Louis Science Center to Join on the mid-August Weekend

Halacious/Unsplash

ST. LOUIS, MO – Saint Louis Science Center offers several events that all visitors can participate this weekend. During the events, visitors will be shown films and videos about planets and the solar system, as well as stories about life in the wild.

These events are available on August 14-15 at different times. Here are 3 events that you will be able to join when visiting SLSC this weekend:

OMNIMAX: Into America's Wild

Visitors who attend this event will be shown a film about a journey through wildlife in North America. The trip is done by bike, kayak, train, zipline, and other vehicles, from Alaska to the Appalachian Trail. The film is narrated by Morgan Freeeman and directed by Greg MacGillivray. This event lasts 45 minutes, starting at 10:00 to 10:45 a.m at the OMNIMAX theater. Ticket purchases can be made via this link.

Planetarium: The Little Star that Could

In this event, visitors will be guided by one of the Planetarium presenters while watching a star travel through space to find planets in the artificial sky, supported by SLSC's world-class star projector, ZEISS Universarium Mark IX. After watching the 45-minute Planetarium show, visitors can attend the exhibition gallery at McDonnell Planetarium on how the constellations and the zodiac shape human knowledge of outer space. This event will take place from 10:15 to 11:00 a.m. at Orthwein Starbay Theatre. Ticket purchases can be made via this link.

OMNIMAX: Back From the Brink

Visitors who attend this event will be shown stories about how scientists, park rangers, and students are trying to save endangered animals around the world. For 45 minutes, visitors will be treated to a story of three animals that have been rescued from extinction, namely the Channel Island Fox, the Golden Monkey, and the Christmas Island Red Crab, through a giant screen. This event takes place from 11:00 to 11:45 a.m. Ticket purchases can be made via this link.

