MSD cleaning up wastewater overflow following the cap failure in Chesterfield

Marco Bicca/Unsplash

Chesterfield, MO – The Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District or MSD were cleaning up and disinfecting on Monday afternoon, Aug. 2, due to the wastewater overflow in Chesterfield.

MSD alerted the public about the overflow through warning signs posted in the area. MSD ensured the public that there is no immediate threat to public safety or health while advising them to avoid physical contact with Bonhomme Creek until further notice.

The failure of the sewer line cap caused the overflow. The contractors working in the area had a sewer line capped at an MSD pump station.

MSD environmental investigators claim that some of the overflow could reach Bonhomme Creek. However, the wastewater overflow did not impact the sewer service. MSD crews took the responsibility to clean and disinfect the area.

MSD advised the public to clean their body parts contaminated by the wastewater overflow with soap and water. MSD also asked the public to stay away from the area until their team officially remove the warning signs.

MSD transported the wastewater using pumps and force mains. MSD has notified The Missouri Department of Natural Resources about the situation.

The wastewater overflow has happened two times this year in the area. The storm triggered the power outages in the St. Louis area in June has caused the wastewater overflow.

MSD ran the same procedures and asked the public to stay away until they cleaned up and disinfected the area. The overflow happened in Caulks and Bonhomme the creeks.

MSD Project Clear serves the community by reducing the number of sewer overflows. The project strives to impact the physical, environmental, and economic health of the region.

