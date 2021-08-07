LFA 114: Souza vs Kawaihae at The Factory

SUNBEAM PHOTOGRAPHY/Unsplash

ST. LOUIS, MO — Ed Coarse, LFA CEO, announced on July 26 that the LFA promotion will return to Missouri this August. LFA 114 is the fourth promotion event that will be hosted in Missouri.

LFA 144 will feature a featherweight world title fight. The Factory at the District, a new venue in the St. Louis area, will host the fight between Souza vs. Kawaihae on Friday, August 27, 2021.

Bruno Souza is known to be a student of Lyoto Machida, a former UFC light-heavyweight champion. Meanwhile, Canaan Kawaihae has just debuted in the LFA last April and will be returning to the LFA Octagon.

Souza’s fighting skill is similar to his mentor, which features an elusive and brutal efficient style. Besides that, Souza is also famous for his nickname “The Tiger” he managed to win against a highly-touted opponent, with his hard-fought Split Decision in his first main event match at the promotion. Currently, Souza is looking forward to adding LFA gold to his list of honors at LFA 114.

Kawaihae has a long experience in martial arts since he had trained from the age of seven and managed to debut in Dana White’s Contender Series at twenty years old. He is known to be the “Top Hawaiian Prospect”.

Kawaihae’s fight against former title challenger Jake Childres only needed twenty seconds with his Power Guillotine Choke at the co-main event of the LFA 115. His win made him featured in Dana White’s Contender Series (DWCS) and Bellator.

He could not appear in the fight at the LFA 75 due to an injury. After his recovery, the twenty-three years old native Hawaiian will return to capture the vacant LFA title.

