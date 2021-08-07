3 must-visit sandwich shops in Saint Louis

Pille R. Priske/Unsplash

SAINT LOUIS, MO — St. Louis offers tons of restaurants where you can find main dishes or grab some snacks. If you don’t have a lot of time to eat, you may go to sandwich shops in town to chow down. Here are the recommended sandwich shops you can visit:

1. Blues City Deli

You can find this restaurant at 2438 McNair Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63104. It is a place where you can hang out with your relatives and enjoy sandwiches along with domestic or craft beers in bottles or cans. They are specialized in muffulettas, po-boys, Chicago dogs, Italian beef, and micro-brew. Also, you have to try the Benton park, knuckle sandwich, Marie’s meatball, and original roast beef and veggie Reuben. You can get a customized sandwich to meet your preferences. Should you have any inquiries, kindly visit their website at this link.



2. Gioia’s Deli

Located at 1934 Macklind Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63110, Gioia’s Deli serves a quality salami with combinations of flavor and good quality bread. You can try their hot salami sandwiches on these menus, which are hot salami and roast beef, the Hogfather, Italian trio, porknado, and spicy Daggett. Giola’s Deli all menus are available in regular or small sizes. You can take a look to other menus at their website and you can do online orders as well through their website.



3. Pickleman’s Gourmet Café

Pickleman’s Gourmet Café is located at 3722 Laclede Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63108. Their menus vary from toasted sandwiches, thin-crust pizzas, freshly chopped salads, and handmade soups. Their must-try menus are the traditional Turkey Bacon Club, Chicago Style Italian Beef, and Buffalo Chicken Sandwich. Pickleman’s Gourmet Café accepts delivery and online orders through here. You can also see their menus on their website.

