Break the cycle of gun violence through art and social change say Saint Louis Story Stitchers

SAINT LOUIS, MO – St. Louis Story Stitchers is a community organization based in St. Louis trying to gather people to express themselves through art and social change in an effort to stand against violence.

Susan Colangelo, the founder and executive director of St. Louis Story Stitchers, said the first thing that came into her mind when she established the organization was to collect the stories of the victims of gun violence through interviews and share it through videography, music, and any other media.

She established the organization after two sisters were shot and killed in University City in 2013.

Through this organization, she hopes the violence will never happen to everyone in town. She urges the residents, specifically youth from 16 to 24 years old, to take the baton and start to reach a better world and create a safe place for St. Louisans.

There are several activities they do to resilience their trauma, which create a song, entitled “Who’s Ready/We Ready/We Ready for the Violence to Stop.”, emphasizing their feeling through poems, and drawing a mural with the words of “Black Excellence”.

To perceive the secure neighborhood, this organization is affiliated with St. Louis’ BIPOC Communities to promote the understanding, civic pride, and the relationship between all ages in the town. They also conduct some other activities to reach a better world for St. Louisans.

Co-chair of St. Louis Story Stitchers Youth Council, Branden Lewis, mentioned that he feels relieved because there are still people who want to perceive a better place. It gives hope, specifically during this hard time situation, to see everyone has the same goal to create a positive thing.

You can see their activities to resilient the trauma on this link.

