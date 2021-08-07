St. Louis County Library Opens a Virtual Fundraising, Fun the Need Week, on August 23-27

Jonathan Borba/Unsplash

ST. LOUIS, MO – St. Louis County Library will host a virtual one-week fundraising event from August 23 to 27 to help the community in need. The event will conclude on Friday with a small celebration, complemented by food trucks, games, and several performances by musicians from St. Louis, “Butch” Sterling Lloyd, and the Keepin it Real band. This event is a substitute for a formal celebration that cannot be held at the time.

St. Louis County Library seeks to raise $150,000 in one week through individual donation options ranging from $100 to $5000. Donation participants can also enter whatever amount they want without a minimum or maximum limit.

All the funds raised will be used with the detailed information, such as a total of $5,000 will provide online education for 120 children of St. Louis County for six weeks. This online tutoring will be held every day to help children do assignments, prepare for tests, and other academic needs. A total of $3,000 will provide electronic communication devices in the form of GrandPad to 4 adults with limited access to technology.

A total of $1,000 will be spent to bring Chromebook and Hotspot Kits to the library for public use. Through St. Louis MetroMarket, a total of $500 will be used to provide people with access to healthy and affordable food. Each purchaser will receive 100 Raise-a-Reader bags for a total of $300. Finally, a total of $100 will be spent on 20 children's books for the Early Literacy program.

A small celebration to conclude the fundraising event will take place on August 27, from 6 to 9 p.m. at Library Headquarters. The ticket price offered is $50 to get complete facilities during the celebration. Participants who wish to join the raffle will be charged an additional $10 for the Heads and Tails raffle and $100 for the Golden Ticket raffle.

Further information regarding ticket purchases, donations, and events can be viewed via this link.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.