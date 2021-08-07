BBBSIL will hold the 6th Big Impact Bash fundraising event to support children facing adversity

Katt Yukawa/Unsplash

Belleville, IL – Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwestern Illinois will hold the 6th Big Impact Bash, the annual fundraising event hosted by the non-profit, on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwestern Illinois (BBBSIL), a non-profit mentoring organization in Southwestern Illinois, holds the fundraising event each year. The fund raised through the event will help maintain the organization's children mentoring program.

The event will include a formal dinner, music, drinks, a live auction, and an inspiring program to encourage community members to do big things together.

The registrations for this event will close on Aug. 10. The attendees can register for the Big Impact Bash here.

The non-profit encourages businesses to join as sponsors. Sponsors will have the opportunity to join the level of high-profile partners, including Auffenberg Dealerships, the Southern Illinois Police Chiefs Association, Holland Construction, and J.F. Electric.

The non-profit will use the funds from sponsors for the one-to-one mentorship program to ensure the development and academic aspect of the children. Sponsors can access more information here.

The Big Impact Bash Planning Committee will ensure the safety of the event. The committee will follow the federal, state, and local guidelines and hold the event in a ventilated outdoor space at the Weingarten in Belleville.

BBBSIL will not accept any cancellation request for the tickets, even with the government-issued lockdown, since the non-profit will process the money from ticket sales straight to tax-deductible donations.

BBBSIL strives to support youth facing adversity by giving positive role models and mentors. The non-profit provides counseling services to more than 45 children and mentorship to 400 youth.

