Enjoy your leisure time by visiting these three cafes in Saint Louis

Daan Evers/Unsplash

SAINT LOUIS, MO – There are some great cafes in St. Louis, where you can spend a day with your relatives or simply get some me-time to relax your mind. Here are 3 great cafes in St. Louis.

1. Rooster

This café is located at 1104 Locust Street, St. Louis, MO 63101 or 3150 South Grand Boulevard, St. Louis, MO 63118. The cafe is a European-style urban cafe and serves you daily from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., where you can have crepes, sandwiches, brunch meals, and others. If you want to grab some drinks, they also have coffee, craft beers, and cocktails as well.

You can order curbside pickup as well through their website and pick it up at the nearest location. Don't forget to check their other menus through this link https://www.roosterstl.com/rooster-menu.

2. The Mud House

The Mud House is located at 2101 Cherokee Street, St. Louis, MO 63118. You can order breakfast menus, a cup of coffee, snacks, and many more. Their must-try menu is the breakfast sandwich with a side of dressed greens. The Mud House serves vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free menus as well.

You can buy their merchandise and see the collections through their website, and they are available for online orders as well. Visit their website for further information http://www.themudhousestl.com.

3. Benton Park Café

Benton Park Café is located at 2901 Salena Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63118. They serve various menus, such as omelets, burritos, breakfast pizzas, eggs benedicts, gourmet coffee drinks, and many more. Their menu is also curated for kids, so it is suitable for all ages.

You can see their whole menu through their website before you decide to visit the café. They also offer catering as well for those of you who are holding your own private event. Check out their website here.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.