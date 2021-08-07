Tips from the City of St. Louis to protect your pet's wellbeing

Jozef Fehér/Pexels

ST. LOUIS, MO - If you want to go having a walk with your dog this summer within Saint Louis, there are several things you need to pay attention to.

To comply with city ordinance #66384, dog owners must leash their dogs if they are going outside their property to protect their pets and the community around them.

The dog can be unleashed if the dog owner uses an approved fenced dog park or the dog is on a vehicle. Leash must be held by the person who can control the dog, and the leashes are no longer than six feet long.

Remember to provide proper water and food and adequate shelter to outside pets regarding the high temperature this summer. Carrying your pet emergency equipment, such as extra food, water, a pet carrier, and litter, is a must in case you needed them. You may also include pet snacks and toys for your pets.

Spaying or neutering pets is suggested to manage the pet population. It reduces the pet's desire to roam away from home and helps to prevent some types of cancer in pets.

According to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, the recommended age for spaying or neutering dogs is six to nine months, and cats as early as eight weeks.

To prevent the spread of the virus, pet owners must provide rabies vaccinations to their dogs and cats every one to three years. Local veterinarians and low-cost clinics provided vaccines for pets.

In addition, you may ask about microchipping during a veterinarian visit. It will help you and Animal Control officers to found your pets in case you lost them.

