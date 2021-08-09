Read These Books Set in St. Louis

Jessica Ruscello/Unsplash

St. Louis, MO – Home to diverse writers such as Maya Angelou, Tennessee Williams, Kate Chopin, T.S. Elliot, and William S. Burroughs, St. Louis has become known as an important literary city. Besides being home to some of the famous writers, it is also often used as a setting for novels. Add this to your reading list and enjoy an autobiography and fictional stories set in St. Louis.

1. I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings

An autobiography is written by Maya Angelou, set in St. Louis, her hometown she tells her mysterious and memorable childhood story. How she had to face the painful experience of abandonment and prejudice of the local “powhitetrash” at a small Southern town and when she went back to St. Louis she was attacked by men and had to live with the consequences. Through her journey, she learns that love for herself, the kindness of others, and her spirit is what made her free.

2. Only the Strong

A debut novel written by Jabari Asim returns to the Gateway City, which he claimed in his short story titled “Taste of Honey” where the fictional Midwestern city was first explored. Set in the 1970s Only the Strong presented the challenges and rewards of love in the American community among the rapid social and political change. The story follows Tolliver who pursues a life of quiet moments in his new company, sensuous lover.

3. Drowning With Others

A book by Linda Keir that follows two perfect couples Ian and Andi Copeland with their successful businesses and a beautiful house in St. Louis. One day, a car dredged from the bottom of a swimming hole near Glenlake Academy, and the remains of a former writer were found and who vanished during Ian and Andi’s senior year. Cassidy, their daughter who started journalism class and begins to investigate the death of the writer. Ian and Andi’s secrets begin to reveal.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.