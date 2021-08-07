Greenwald’s Evolutionary Flower Beds in Forest Park

Vanessa Bucceri/Unsplash

ST. LOUIS, MO - Patrick Greenwald is a horticulturist from Forest Park Forever who is also a native of St. Louis. He has worked for about six years in Forest Park Forever.

Greenwald became interested in gardening after taking a class on the history of Forest Park and reading a book titled World's Fair Gardens: Shaping American Landscapes. The book became a reference to the flower beds in the park, especially in what they have up at Art Hill.

Greenwald started working in Zone 2 near the Boathouse in Forest Park. He found a passion for planting vivid, inspirational flower beds and gardens. Now, he works in Zone 3 with two full-time gardeners, 1 to 2 seasonal gardeners, and 1 to 2 interns.

Out of all the plants in Greenwald’s flower beds, there is one plant that caught the eye of many visitors. The crown imperial bulb is the star of the plants in his flower beds. The bulb is quite expensive, so it is very rare to see them as many as in the Greenwald’s flower beds. It is also difficult to grow them on Missouri soil.

Greenwald’s team just planted summer annuals, including a few perennial lilies and magnificent coneflowers, to always have something of interest that draws visitors in and makes them want to learn more about gardening.

For Greenwald, hearing great reviews from visitors makes all of his team's hard work worth it. When he and his team planted rocket larkspur seeds, visitors were stunned by what they described as "fireworks”. Even one visitor mentioned that the flower beds “were the pieces of art in St. Louis outside of the Art Museum.”

Greenwald is happy to do what he loves in the city where he grew. What made it better is the enormous support and enthusiasm from visitors.

