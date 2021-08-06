The City of St. Louis Government is Hiring Heavy Equipment Operator

ST. LOUIS, MO - The City of St. Louis is accepting applicants to fill refuse driver positions, as part of the Hiring Incentive Program.

For Heavy Equipment Operator II (Refuse Collector) under Hiring Incentive Program, you will be paid regularly with a salary range of $35,802-$47,502. This position is selected for the Hiring Incentive Program. The incentive will be $3,000 completed. Meanwhile, for Heavy Equipment Operator II (Refuse Collector) (Per performance), you will be paid hourly at $16.21 per hour.

As a refuse collector, you will be responsible for operating heavy automotive vehicles that lift and load refuse, yard waste, and recycling containers into trucks and then driving them to a landfill.

Minimal requirements for applying for both positions are the same. Applicants must have at least two years of automotive heavy equipment driving experience. One year of experience can be substituted if you have completed the Commercial Driving License training program as evidenced by submitting Proof of successful completion of a CDL training program.

Then refuse drivers candidate must have a valid Commercial Driver's License (Class A or B) while working in the City of St. Louis. Things to note about this are the license type, number, class, expiration date, and State issued on the Employment Application.

For veteran's preference points, applicants must also submit a copy of the DD 214 Certificate of Release or Dismissal from Active Duty with an Employment Application. There will be medical check-up for pre-employment health checks including drug checks and subsequent random drug and alcohol testing will be carried out in accordance with the D.O.T. regulation.

For this vacancy, the examination components are experience and training evaluation, character investigation, and drug screening. To notice that the Recruitment and Examination Section is suspending all written tests, performance tests, and oral interviews until further notice due to the prevention of the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Applications will be accepted until a sufficient number is received to fill the anticipated vacancies. Thus, submit your application as soon as possible.

Applications can be submitted on the Internet. Visit the City website at http://stlouis-mo.gov/jobs.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.