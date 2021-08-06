Spend Your Weekend by Making Art with Family: Play Dates Event on August 14th

ST. LOUIS, MO – On August 14th, the Contemporary Art Museum, or CAM, of St. Louis will host a virtual art-making play dates for families and children to join. The theme of this month's event is Cool Contrast.

If you are looking for activities to spend with your family and children on the weekend, consider joining in with your family. For an hour, starting at 10:00 to 11:00 a.m., participants will be guided to arrange material kits into a work of art besides seeing the performance of a guest artist virtually. This event is done for free and all extra workshop materials will be provided by CAM and can be picked up by the participants before the event.

Next week, CAM will invite a dance group from St. Louis, Dances of India. It is a dance company that specializes in performing classical dances from India. Since 1976, Dances of India strives to teach the people of St. Louis about the diverse culture and arts of India. In addition to CAM, Dances of India is also frequently invited by schools, libraries, and museums in St. Louis.

Since the beginning of the year, CAM has held a total of five virtual play dates from March to July. If you want to see how previous virtual dates were like, documentation of these events can be viewed on CAM's official YouTube account. In holding these play dates, CAM offers a variety of different themes in each session. Previously presented themes were Totally Texture, Versatile Value, Fantastic Forms, and Space Explorations.

For more information about this event, you can visit this link.

