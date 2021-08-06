Saint Louis, MO

Start Your Weekend with Family Night Out at Saint Louis Zoo on August 13th

Tom Foden

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tzP7w_0bJd3r9d00

ST. LOUIS, MO – Weekends are a great time to have a night out with family, the earlier the better. Saint Louis Zoo offers a night tour for you and your family on August 13th.

You will be treated to a variety of entertainment at the zoo, ranging from attractions, animal exhibits, music from a DJ, special food and beverage packages, and many more. You can enjoy a Friday evening with your family at Saint Louis Zoo from 5 to 7 p.m.

Some of the animals that you can see at Saint Louis Zoo on Friday, include polar bears, penguins, stingrays, vlamingos, and so on. You can also take the kids for a ride on the Mary Ann Lee Conservation Carousel, or tour the zoo on a mini train in the Zooline Railroad area. In the dinosaur exhibition area, your children will be shown various types of dinosaur replicas that look like real ones.

For the food and beverage, Saint Louis Zoo offers family meal packages of Mix-and-Match Meal for Four and Pizza and Salad Meal for Four, each for $33.95. You can also buy several variants of ice cream for children as a complement to your family's happiness. At 5 p.m., you can find ice cream cake at Ice Cream Oasis and at Scoops at 4 p.m.

This event has been taking place at Saint Louis Zoo starting on May 14th every Friday. The last series of events will end on August 13th, therefore, you should not miss this opportunity. The event was sponsored by well-known companies in America, such as Mid America Chevy Dealers, Prairie Farms Dairy, Coca-Cola, and 106.5 The Arch. Before visiting, you can make a reservation via this link.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_a374be97685d1dc77543955dd2b926e2.blob

Making my way downtown

St Louis County, MO
171 followers
Loading

More from Tom Foden

Phelps County, MO

Three things to fill your itinerary in Phelps County

PHELPS COUNTY, MO- From a winery to spring park, Phelps County has it all! Known for its residents hospitality, this place offers you several tourism places to brighten-up your visiting experience.Read full story
Saint Louis, MO

Three Restaurants for Your Italian Cuisines Craving in St. Charles

ST. LOUIS, MO - You can find many restaurants in St. Charles that offer authentic cuisines from certain countries, one of them is Italy. Here are some restaurants in the city that you can visit for an Italian culinary tour on your day off.Read full story
Saint Charles, MO

Top Three Spots for Outdoor Dining in St. Charles

ST. LOUIS, MO – St. Charles offers endless beautiful views in one glance, starting from the relaxing riverside to the historic buildings with European architecture that you can find on the Main Street.Read full story
1 comments

Join an End-of-summer Event, The Hill Wine Walk, on August 28

ST. LOUIS, MO – If you are looking for an event to conclude the summer of this year, you might consider visiting The Marketplace on the Hill on August 28 as they will be holding The Hill Wine Walk event.Read full story
Saint Louis, MO

Three Parks in St. Louis that Feature Statues

ST. LOUIS, MO – St. Louis is a city with a wide choice of city parks. Several parks in this city have certain objects that differ them to each other, such as historical buildings that add to the recreation options in the park, picnic spots, to monuments or statues made by famous sculptors. Here are three parks in St. Louis that feature the latter object.Read full story
Saint Louis, MO

Three Walk-in Clinics for Emergencies that You Can Find in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, MO – Emergencies often cannot compromise with business hours. Therefore, you need health services that are always ready to provide care for you or your family members' urgent needs.Read full story
Saint Charles, MO

Three Florists Owned by Locals You Can Find in St. Charles

ST. LOUIS, MO – In St. Charles, you can find a variety of florists who offer flower arrangements for all kinds of purposes. Some of them are owned by locals and have been serving for decades. When it comes to your special occasions, you may go to these three local-owned florists in this city.Read full story
Saint Louis, MO

A must-visit yoga studios in Saint Louis

SAINT LOUIS, MO – After a hectic day or week, you may need some time to relax or do exercise. You may try to do yoga in your leisure time. Here is the list of recommendations of yoga studios in Saint Louis you may visit.Read full story
Saint Louis, MO

Experience the Fall in Vintage Market Days of Saint Louis

SAINT CHARLES, MO – Fall is approaching and there are plenty of options to spend this leaving leaves in St. Louis. You may come and join the Vintage Market Days of St. Louis to fully experience the ambiance of the Fall season.Read full story
Saint Louis, MO

The Princess Dance, a daddy-daughter event in Saint Peter this August

SAINT PETER, MO – After a hectic week, you may need to relax your mind or do something fun with your families or relatives. Worry no more, because St. Louis offers you various events that you will enjoy at the weekend. One of them is The Princess Dance: the 8th Annual Daddy-Daughter Dance Fundraiser, that you can move and swing your body to the rhythm.Read full story
Saint Louis, MO

American Cancer Society's campaign Shave to Save of St. Louis

St. Louis, MO – American Cancer Society is hosting a fundraising event called Shave to Save of St. Louis. They are inviting people of St. Louis to join the event on August 12, 2021. The Shave to Save event will gather participants and volunteers to honor cancer survivors.Read full story
Saint Louis County, MO

It’s Not What It Seems: an art exhibition by Green Door Art Gallery in Saint Louis County

SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO – Missouri has several art galleries and museums for its resident to visit. They may hold plenty of art exhibitions with several themes that will give new experiences to witness. You may visit Green Door Art Gallery in September 2021 to see their art exhibition, entitled It’s Not What It Seems.Read full story
Saint Louis, MO

The Seventh Installment of the Harry Potter Film Concert Series coming to St. Louis in 2022

ST. LOUIS, MO - For Harry Potter fans in St. Louis, the seventh installment of the Harry Potter Film Concert Series is finally here after being postponed for a year due to the COVID-19. St. Louis Symphony Orchestra, or SLSO, will perform Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows™ Part 1 in Concert on January 23, 2022.Read full story
Saint Louis, MO

Circus Classes for St. Louis residents started this August

ST. LOUIS, MO - Circus Harmony is opening several circus classes for people from ages 3 to adults. They offer the Fall Classes with different kinds of circuses you can learn. Circus Harmony is part of the City Museum, located on the third floor of the City Museum and numerous locations throughout the St. Louis area. They offer fall and spring sessions along with summer camps. Besides the sessions and camps, they also offer workshops and private lessons that you can book any time of the year at the City Museum.Read full story
Saint Louis, MO

Where to look for unique gifts in St. Louis

St. Louis, MO – A gift should be unique and memorable, whether it is for a birthday, a special someone, or to simply appreciate a friend. Rather than just going to a typical store to look for gifts, why not look for handmade and unique items.Read full story
Saint Louis, MO

St. Louis Public Library's August children's program

St. Louis, MO – The St. Louis County Library is providing people of all ages with classes and events to enjoy. Fill your days with insightful programs from the St. Louis County Library.Read full story

Create your own bookmark with Art Recess series by Pulitzer Arts Foundation of Saint Louis

SAINT LOUIS, MO – Pulitzer Arts Foundation is conducting an art series, which aims to make some arts or crafts at home, specifically this pandemic. This series is in collaboration with several artists and educators to give their ideas and instructions in each series.Read full story
Saint Louis, MO

St. Louis Cardinals Sponsored 800 Tickets for Vaccine Incentive Program

ST. LOUIS, MO - Department of Public Health of St. Louis County received 800 game tickets from St. Louis Cardinals as their support on the COVID-19 vaccine incentive program. Started from August 9 to August 21, 2021, two tickets will be given for individuals who get the COVID-19 vaccine in some vaccination clinics.Read full story

The Cardinals acquired Lester through trade with the Nationals

ST. LOUIS, MO - Jon Lester has joined with the St. Louis Cardinals by trade with Lane Thomas to the Washington Nationals. He is a three-time World Series Champion with the Boston Red Sox and Chicago Cubs. Lester is the 2016 NCLS MVP who is also a five-time All-Stars.Read full story
Saint Louis, MO

Enjoy the St. Louis night sky with Live In The Sky concerts

ST. LOUIS, MO - Exciting concerts are taking place in the St. Louis skyscape. With Live In The Sky, you can enjoy live music performances by different artists in each concert with a beautiful view of St. Louis from above.Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy