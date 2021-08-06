Start Your Weekend with Family Night Out at Saint Louis Zoo on August 13th

ST. LOUIS, MO – Weekends are a great time to have a night out with family, the earlier the better. Saint Louis Zoo offers a night tour for you and your family on August 13th.

You will be treated to a variety of entertainment at the zoo, ranging from attractions, animal exhibits, music from a DJ, special food and beverage packages, and many more. You can enjoy a Friday evening with your family at Saint Louis Zoo from 5 to 7 p.m.

Some of the animals that you can see at Saint Louis Zoo on Friday, include polar bears, penguins, stingrays, vlamingos, and so on. You can also take the kids for a ride on the Mary Ann Lee Conservation Carousel, or tour the zoo on a mini train in the Zooline Railroad area. In the dinosaur exhibition area, your children will be shown various types of dinosaur replicas that look like real ones.

For the food and beverage, Saint Louis Zoo offers family meal packages of Mix-and-Match Meal for Four and Pizza and Salad Meal for Four, each for $33.95. You can also buy several variants of ice cream for children as a complement to your family's happiness. At 5 p.m., you can find ice cream cake at Ice Cream Oasis and at Scoops at 4 p.m.

This event has been taking place at Saint Louis Zoo starting on May 14th every Friday. The last series of events will end on August 13th, therefore, you should not miss this opportunity. The event was sponsored by well-known companies in America, such as Mid America Chevy Dealers, Prairie Farms Dairy, Coca-Cola, and 106.5 The Arch. Before visiting, you can make a reservation via this link.

