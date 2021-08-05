Virtual Participants are Welcome to Join "I Love Forest Park 5K" Event on August 22

ST. LOUIS, MO – If you are looking for something to do on the Sunday morning of August 22, you might consider going to Forest Park and taking part in a running race, or joining in online. Every year, Forest Park holds a running event called I Love Forest Park 5K. Everyone has the opportunity to participate in this year's event, whether you are adults or children.

The race will be held in-person at Forest Park with standard health protocols set by St. Louis City. Each participant can start running at 7:30 a.m. at a chosen distance while setting the timer. The award ceremony will be held at 8:30 a.m., followed by a Kids Fun Time event at 8:45 a.m.

For participants who cannot visit Forest Park, an option is given in the form of a virtual run that allows participants to run elsewhere in the time range from August 22 to September 5. However, participants are allowed not to run and are still recognized as I Love Forest Park 5K participants for their support to Forest Park Forever.

The registration fee differs, according to the package of events that you want to participate in. For the 5K Run, participants must pay $35 for the in-person run, $25 for the Adult Virtual 5K Run, and $10 for the Kids Virtual 5K Run. As for the Kids Fun Run, each child is charged a $20 registration fee. All profits from this event will be used to develop Forest Park.

Each participant who registers will be given a T-shirt with the words I Love Forest Park 5K on it, which can be picked up at the Visitor Center on August 20, 10:00 – 6:00 a.m. and August 21, at 8:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. To register, you can visit this link.

