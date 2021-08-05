Maroon 5 is back in St. Louis this summer 2021

ST. LOUIS, MO - After postponing the tour in 2020 due to physical contact restrictions, the American pop-rock band Maroon 5, will continue their tour Marron 5 2021 Tour with Missouri as one of the stops.

The concert will be held at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheater, Maryland Heights, Missouri on August 18. It is a theater building with a capacity of 20,000 spectators. Since its establishment in 1991, Hollywood Casino Amphitheater has hosted several world-renowned musicians such as Guns N' Roses, Kings of Leon, Farm Aid, and Lilith Air.

The band will perform their seventh full-length album, "Jordi", famous for its leading single, Memories, which was released in 2019. The album was released as a tribute to their former manager, Jordan Feldstein, who died in 2017. Concert-goers can also expect hits singles like Beautiful Mistakes, Button, and Lifestyle to be performed as well.

The tour also features a hip-hop musician, Blackbear, famous for his song "u love u" which was just released on June 4th.

On this year's tour, Maroon 5 will carry out concerts for 8 weeks, starting from August 10, 2021, to April 8, 2022. The Maroon 5 2021 Tour is sponsored by Live Nation, with ticket prices ranging from $64.50 for the general admission lawn, $99.50 for the right row, $119.50 for the left row, to $169.50 for the main row.

You can purchase the tickets via the following link. Due to the ever-changing pandemic protocols, Live Nation may change the schedule at any time according to the established protocol standards.

