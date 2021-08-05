Consider Working with Animals? Saint Louis Zoo Offers Tips on How to be a Zookeeper for College Students

ST. LOUIS, MO – Working with animals can be a pleasurable experience for some individuals. Animals can be friends and family to those who genuinely love and care for them. Visitors to the Saint Louis Zoo frequently inquire about how to begin a career as a zookeeper.

If you are an animal lover who is currently studying at college, you are lucky because Saint Louis Zoo provides some tips to start being a caretaker of the animals you love.

First of all, you can start considering enrolling in courses related to animal care, anatomy, and preservation, such as forestry and zoology. Forestry is a course that teaches how to practice managing and conserving forests. This is important for you to learn to know how to maintain the habitat of the animals.

Studying zoology is also important because, in this course, you will know animal habits through animal psychology, taxonomy, evolutionary biology, and so on.

Then, you can start looking for a side job at an animal-related institution, such as an animal shelter, a wildlife rehabilitation center, and, if possible, a zoo. This will increase your chances of becoming a zookeeper in the future.

Saint Louis Zoo also opens volunteer and internship programs which will start in November. Both programs require each applicant to be at least 18 years of age and currently studying at a university. Some of the positions you can enter are animal management areas, non-animal-related areas, and research.

You can register yourself earlier for the opportunity to become a zookeeper at the renowned zoo in St. Louis. For more information, you can visit the volunteering link here and the internship link here immediately.

Good luck on the journey of becoming a zookeeper!

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.