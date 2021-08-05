Have a memorable evening with animals at Saint Louis Zoo

ST. LOUIS, MO - On August 12th, Saint Louis Zoo will hold an event titled Night at the Zoo as part of the conservation of endangered species.

The Night at the Zoo event will take place from 5.00 p.m. until 8.00 p.m. with a limited number of visitors. The prices of the tickets vary, ranging from $25 for people who have registered as zoo members, $30 for regular visitors, and free for young zoo professionals, and refunds and transfers are not available once payment is complete. Visitors must be over the age of 21 to participate in this event.

The ticket will include various attractions and exhibitions of various animals at Saint Louis Zoo, such as penguins, grizzly bears, primates, turtles, alligators, salamanders, and many more. In addition, visitors will also get two complimentary drink tickets, free animal-themed masks, music performances from DJ Micro, as well as special discounts at food outlets and souvenirs.

In the evening, you can tour the zoo with a mini train until 8 p.m., see the Dinosaur exhibit until 8.15 p.m., play with unique fishes in Caribbean Cove until 8.30 p.m., and ride Mary Ann Lee Conservation Carousel until 8.30 p.m.

In the event of unfriendly weather, the event might be canceled and the Zoo will make an announcement via their social media or on their website at 3 p.m. on the day of the event. In this case, you will receive a full refund on the payment method you used to purchase. The tickets are also unexchangeable, meaning if you would like to attend the event on another date, you would need to purchase the tickets for that specific date.

