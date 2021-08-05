Saint Louis, MO

Have a memorable evening with animals at Saint Louis Zoo

Tom Foden

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eXN95_0bIATHqY00

ST. LOUIS, MO - On August 12th, Saint Louis Zoo will hold an event titled Night at the Zoo as part of the conservation of endangered species.

The Night at the Zoo event will take place from 5.00 p.m. until 8.00 p.m. with a limited number of visitors. The prices of the tickets vary, ranging from $25 for people who have registered as zoo members, $30 for regular visitors, and free for young zoo professionals, and refunds and transfers are not available once payment is complete. Visitors must be over the age of 21 to participate in this event.

The ticket will include various attractions and exhibitions of various animals at Saint Louis Zoo, such as penguins, grizzly bears, primates, turtles, alligators, salamanders, and many more. In addition, visitors will also get two complimentary drink tickets, free animal-themed masks, music performances from DJ Micro, as well as special discounts at food outlets and souvenirs.

In the evening, you can tour the zoo with a mini train until 8 p.m., see the Dinosaur exhibit until 8.15 p.m., play with unique fishes in Caribbean Cove until 8.30 p.m., and ride Mary Ann Lee Conservation Carousel until 8.30 p.m.

In the event of unfriendly weather, the event might be canceled and the Zoo will make an announcement via their social media or on their website at 3 p.m. on the day of the event. In this case, you will receive a full refund on the payment method you used to purchase. The tickets are also unexchangeable, meaning if you would like to attend the event on another date, you would need to purchase the tickets for that specific date.

To purchase the tickets, click here.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_a374be97685d1dc77543955dd2b926e2.blob

Making my way downtown

St Louis County, MO
166 followers
Loading

More from Tom Foden

Saint Louis, MO

Debbie Njai in creating safety and trust from the hiking community for the Black community

ST. LOUIS, MO — As COVID-19 emerged in 2020, the number of places to go for fun decreased due to lockdown. Debbie Njai wanted to encourage black people to consider hiking as their weekend activity by creating Black People Who Hike Community. Her family and friends also did not felt enthusiastic when she invited them to go hiking.Read full story
Saint Louis, MO

Best Hospital in St. Louis 2021

ST. LOUIS, MO - U.S. News just released Best Hospital Ranking 2021 on Tuesday, July 27, 2021. Provided the information about and the comparison of the hospitals in St. Louis, Missouri metropolitan area. Categorized best ranked is based on the hospital services performance in medical specialties for instance cancer treatment and common conditions such as knee substitute and heart disease treatment.Read full story
5 comments
Saint Louis, MO

Left Bank Books is Open for Sponsorship to Help in Raising the Literacy of St. Louis' Children

ST. LOUIS, MO – Left Bank Books, an independent bookstore in St. Louis, invites all individuals and companies to participate in sponsoring the River City Readers program. Sponsors offered by Left Bank Books can be awarded in the amount of $100 for a student during one school year, or $2,500 for all children in a class.Read full story
Saint Louis, MO

Upcoming St. Louis Virtual Event: Vegan For Beginners

ST. LOUIS, MO — Are you interested in plant-based eating? Curious about what vegan eating looks like? If your answer to both questions is “yes”, come and join “Vegan For Beginners”.Read full story
Saint Louis, MO

Masks to be distributed at several Metro Transit Centers on August 26

ST. LOUIS, MO — Citizens for Modern Transit, in partnership with Metro Transit, St. Clair County Transit District, Bureau of Transit Police and Metro Transit Public Safety, will be handing out free face masks from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at four transit centers on Thursday, August 26.Read full story
Saint Louis, MO

Bride Spur Lane culvert replacement project continues until Fall

ST. LOUIS, MO - The City of St. Charles is currently working on a culvert at risk of collapse in Bridle Spur Lane between Apple Blossom & Maple tree. The culvert was damaged due to heavy rain in 2011 and experienced upstream flooding due to a lack of sufficient drainage. The City of St. Charles did an emergency repair for a temporary solution and is currently working on a more permanent fix.Read full story
Saint Louis, MO

Three luxurious St. Louis spots to spend a special day with your mom

SAINT LOUIS, MO – St. Louis has a number of places you can go to commemorate a belated Mother’s Day or simply just hang out with your mom. Create one of the best memories with your mom by visiting these three places.Read full story
Saint Louis, MO

Visit Art Exhibition of Museum of Contemporary Religious Art at Saint Louis University

SAINT LOUIS, MO – Museum of Contemporary Religious Art, in short MOCRA, is currently conducting an art exhibition, namely Quiet Isn’t Always Peace. This art exhibition has started at the beginning of the spring semester until this article is onboard. They show the arts from several artists in different periods.Read full story
Saint Louis, MO

Drive out hunger at Bommarito Automotive Group 500 Weekend

ST. LOUIS, MO - In collaboration with World Wide Technology Raceway, the St. Louis Area Foodbank opens non-perishable food drives at the upcoming Bommarito Automotive Group 500 on August 20-21. World Wide Technology Raceway (WWTR) is home to NASCAR, INDYCAR, and the National Hot Rod Association in the St. Louis-Metro East region. The Bommarito Automotive Group 500 weekend includes the eighth annual Gateway Truck Series event that will take place on Friday, August 20, 2021, and the fifth NTT IndyCar Series will be held on Saturday, August 21, 2021.Read full story
Saint Louis, MO

Witness the Oceanic Art Exhibition in Saint Louis

SAINT LOUIS, MO – Saint Louis Art Museum, or SLAM, has reinstalled the Oceanic Art Exhibition in its 5 galleries. This is first time it has been open after six years under construction.Read full story

3 Events at Saint Louis Science Center to Join on the mid-August Weekend

ST. LOUIS, MO – Saint Louis Science Center offers several events that all visitors can participate this weekend. During the events, visitors will be shown films and videos about planets and the solar system, as well as stories about life in the wild.Read full story
Saint Louis, MO

3 must-visit sandwich shops in Saint Louis

SAINT LOUIS, MO — St. Louis offers tons of restaurants where you can find main dishes or grab some snacks. If you don’t have a lot of time to eat, you may go to sandwich shops in town to chow down. Here are the recommended sandwich shops you can visit:Read full story
Saint Louis, MO

LFA 114: Souza vs Kawaihae at The Factory

ST. LOUIS, MO — Ed Coarse, LFA CEO, announced on July 26 that the LFA promotion will return to Missouri this August. LFA 114 is the fourth promotion event that will be hosted in Missouri.Read full story
Chesterfield, MO

MSD cleaning up wastewater overflow following the cap failure in Chesterfield

Chesterfield, MO – The Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District or MSD were cleaning up and disinfecting on Monday afternoon, Aug. 2, due to the wastewater overflow in Chesterfield.Read full story
Saint Louis, MO

Meet Waldo, a Goofy Playing Buddy at Saint Louis Zoo Missouri

ST. LOUIS, MO - In commemoration of Global Tiger Day 2021, Saint Louis Zoo introduced one of their subspecies of tigers to the public on July 29. Waldemere, a male Amur Tiger, is the subspecies introduced. The caretakers prefer to refer to him as Waldo. Waldo made his first appearance at the Saint Louis Zoo in 2011. He is still being cared for, trained, and raised. Waldo was formerly born and raised at the Denver Zoo.Read full story
Saint Louis, MO

St. Louis Metro: $1 Lyft trips to transit connections

ST. LOUIS, MO — Metro St. Louis partners up with Lyft to offer passengers $1 rides to access the Metro Transit system. Passengers can take Lyft from eligible neighborhoods to a nearby Metro Transit Center or MetroBus stop and vice versa. Metro has launched new Lyft corridors to offer first and last-mile transportation options to assist its customers inconvenienced by service reductions due to the pandemic.Read full story
Saint Louis, MO

September Exhibitions at St. Louis Contemporary Art Museum

ST. LOUIS, MO — Art enthusiasts will be able to enjoy more unique exhibitions at the STL Contemporary Art Museum this September. Curated and organized by the CAM community, feast your eyes on marvelous works from notable artists such as Shara Hughes, Kathy Butterfly, Farah Al Qasimi and Lorna Simpson.Read full story
Saint Louis, MO

Best short getaway in Saint Louis

SAINT LOUIS, MO – If you are having a hectic week and you need some time to relax your mind, worry no more. Take a short getaway around St. Louis and create new memories with your friends or family. Adventure journey is available in town for all ages. Here are the recommendations for you to spend the weekend in the Lou.Read full story
Saint Louis, MO

Must-visit bagel shops in Saint Louis

SAINT LOUIS, MO – St. Louis offers you plenty of cafes, which serve appetizers, main dishes, and desserts. Here are the recommended places for you to visit if you want to eat bagels in St. Louis.Read full story
Saint Louis, MO

Cheap eats around St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS, MO — Food doesn't have to be expensive and fancy to taste good. There are selections of cheap eats here in St. Louis that will fill up your stomach and leave you satisfied.Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy